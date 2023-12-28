A teacher stumbled upon Abbott Elementary‘s clothing line at JCPenney.

In a TikTok posted last week, Sofia Aguirre, a middle school theater arts teacher, shows Abbott Elementary‘s JCPenney clothing line at one of the stores locations. She shows a dress, jean jacket, skirt, blouse, and sweatshirt.

“I’m obsessed,” Aguirre says of the clothing line. “They really should have told me this sooner because I would’ve bought so much of my teacher clothes here.”

Aguirre says she bought a tote bag from the collection in another TikTok.

On Thursday, Aguirre’s initial video on the collaboration had over 680,000 views on TikTok.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, the clothing line was set to debut alongside alongside Abbott Elementary‘s third season. However, the line debuted in the fall while both the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild were on strike and production for the third season was halted.

Many commenters on Aguirre’s video said they loved the collection—and thought it was clever.

“This is the smartest brand collaboration I’ve seen in a long time,” one commenter said.

“Every piece I’ve seen is so cute,” another wrote.

“I have the yellow skirt and wear it all the time,” a commenter wrote. “I absolutely love it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aguirre via TikTok comment.