‘They was just f*cking with u for just ordering 3 cookies’: Customer orders 3 cookies from McDonald’s through DoorDash, worker excessively bags them

A DoorDash customer said she ordered herself three chocolate chip cookies from McDonald’s, resulting in them arriving in Nesting Doll-like bags and the customer receiving light criticism for only ordering a few cookies from DoorDash—a platform accused of having exorbitant fees.

The customer, Alycia Rogers (@drpepperismyparadabae) shared a video of the McDonald’s bag she received. “I doordashed myself 3 cookies from mcdonalds and was confused to see a big ass bag,” she wrote in the text overlay.

From there, Rogers reveals the receipt on the bag, which features her order of three chocolate chip cookies on it. The McDonald’s worker seemingly packaged the cookies inside a series of five bags, and she takes each bag out in the video until she unveils them.

The video amassed over 500,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 24, with many viewers proposing ideas why the worker packed her cookies in so many bags. Many speculated the worker was messing with the customer for only ordering three cookies.

“It’s tradition. One of the unwritten rules at mcds. If u order just suace, cookies or a single fry, we give ya every single bag thru Doordash,” one said.

Other TikTokers with experience in the service industry seemed to back this up, claiming they have done this in the past.

“I did this to someone who ordered a single sweet and sour sauce packet,” one said.

“I use to do this anywhere I worked. We laugh at what you paid for it and then make you play a game to get it out. It’s all love,” a second shared.

Others criticized the TikToker for merely ordering cookies, citing DoorDash’s fees. “Why would u door dash yourself 3 lil cookies in the first place, most of the bill is the doordash fees,” one viewer claimed.

Others speculated the TikToker is “rich.” “Tell us how much the bill was. I’m guessing 20 dollars,” one guessed.

While a viewer suggested Rogers give all those bags to a friend with a pet bunny since bunny owners “use them to make toys,” Rogers revealed she doesn’t know anyone with a bunny but still put the bags to good use.

“I gave them to my dog to tear up,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alycia Rogers for comment via TikTok comment, DoorDash via email, and McDonald’s via email.