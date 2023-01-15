‘It’s the best hack’: Chipotle customer shares hack to getting 2 meals out of 1

Recently, Chipotle hacks have been circulating TikTok, from sharing another option to the viral ‘Philly Cheesesteak’ quesadilla to a loophole in ordering the quesadilla, these ‘hacks’ are running rampant.

TikTok user Nicole Anderson (@nicolee.andersonn) recently shared the latest Chipotle hack, where she unveiled how to get two meals when ordering only one.

“If you go to Chipotle and get a bowl with extra everything except the meat, you can ask for a tortilla on the side and you’ll basically get two meals,” Anderson told to her 69,000 followers, revealing a half-eaten burrito bowl in one hand and a burrito in another. “It’s the best hack.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Anderson via TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up 4 million views since it was posted on Jan. 10, with viewers praising the creator for this hack.

“Thank you, sounds so basic knowledge but I never thought of it lol,” one person complimented.

“ty for sharing! I’m gonna try this,” a second said.

“Omg you have created something so amazing,” a third praised.

However, some were less than thrilled about this “hack,” claiming they cause more problems.

“Not a ‘hack’ you can get side tortillas for 25 cents. Used to be free but stupid stuff like this ruined it. So,” one criticized.

“Yall keep this to urself they bouta raise prices,” another noted.

“Literally quit my job cause y’all won’t stop with these hacks and new meals which makes us have the absolute worst shifts known to mankind,” an alleged former Chipotle worker condemned.

Others noted the discrepancies in this “hack.”

“Doesn’t work on UberEats. I get half the portion instead,” one person shared.

“But i don’t like the soggy veggies later,” a second stated.

“And if only they would ACTUALLY do it. I do it on the app and it comes smaller then if I order normal in line. My rice is always crunchy too,” a third commented.