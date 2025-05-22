Kyle Gordon was roasted by AI and he laughed through the pain

While taking a quick break between stops on his current comedy musical tour, we challenged TikTok’s favorite chaotic comedian, Kyle Gordon, to get roasted by AI.

Featured Video

From brutal one-liners…

The Daily Dot

Advertisement

…to a few digital mic drops, AI didn’t go easy on Kyle.

The Daily Dot

To see his reactions, watch the full roast unfold in the video below:

Advertisement

Can’t get enough of Kyle Gordon? Make sure to catch him on tour and follow him on TikTok.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.