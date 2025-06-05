The stars of “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” revealed their online addictions and they might be your internet twins

With the recent premiere of TNT’s all-new adventure series The Librarians: The Next Chapter, we challenged the series’ stars Callum McGowan and Bluey Robinson to reveal their internet and app habits through a series of questions.

Do they wake up and check the same app as you every morning? And what kind of YouTube rabbit holes are they getting sucked down? Watch the video below to find out how your addiction to the internet compares to theirs!

DAILY DOT: What’s the first website or app you check every morning?

BLUEY ROBINSON: The first website or app that I check every morning used to be Instagram, and then I realized I need to stop doing that. So now I don’t look at my phone in the morning. I kind of just let my brain wake up a little bit, and then I go on Instagram and WhatsApp. And probably, I’m giving you a three-answer question, probably the Calendar app to check my diary for the day and see where my head’s at, and what I have to do.

CALLUM MCGOWAN: I would probably say mine is WhatsApp, because over here in Serbia, we don’t have our normal phones, we have an internet sim, so that’s how people communicate with me while I’m here. So I say the WhatsApp. Did I say “the WhatsApp” like I’m 85 years old? I did. And then I also say maybe Sky Sports News, because I’m an Arsenal fan, and I just want to see good news about Arsenal, which rarely happens.

Did you Google anything to prepare for your roles in The Librarians: The Next Chapter?

BR: I Googled the show as I had never seen it before. I Googled my castmates once I knew who they were, and I was very disappointed [laughs]. And yeah, some of the lore of this show, some of the topics we speak about, some of the characters, and some of the myths and legends we speak about.

CM: I’ll confess I did not Google to prepare for the role, mainly because the script, the original pilot, was so strong that I didn’t really need to that. Vikram exists in that world on the page. So I could search Victorian dressing or whatever it is, but that doesn’t really exist in the world. So everything I needed was in that page.

What goes down in the The Librarians group text?

CM: Mainly our group text consists of: “Where are you?”, “Get in the car?”, “Why are you late?”, “Shut up.” That’s pretty much our group text, and then maybe a silly video of Jess [Green] doing something odd.

BR: Mostly location stuff when we’re at work, or the menu for lunch.

CM: For some reason, every time we go out, Blue has to text us pictures of himself in numerous outfits for the evening. Don’t know why does it every night.

BR: I did that one time! I was like, “Yo, this one, or this one, or this one?” And then the group decided, and then it was great.

Is there a YouTube rabbit hole you’re always getting sucked into?

BR: There are a few. Some political stuff. I like learning about, quite like my character, I like learning about history that is kind of newly discovered. Whether it’s ancient Egypt or finding lost cities in the Amazon, or pyramids popping up, popping up in places they never knew existed, and discovering. There’s a place called Göbekli Tepe in Turkey, and I think it’s like, 14,000 years old, and it’s very developed for the time and period that it was supposed to go in, so they don’t understand it. And I just get stuck down those sometimes.

CM: The one I’ve recently gotten into is re-watching music videos from the ’90s, because I have this massive sense memory of knowing where I was when I heard, you know, TLC “Waterfalls,” or stuff like that. And I’m like, “Oh, I remember being in my grandma’s house in the corridor, and it smelt this way.”

What does your TikTok algorithm look like?

CM: What my social media algorithm is a lot of videos of animals, especially otters. And no matter how hard I try, that’s what I see.

BR: I got into a run of flying squirrels and the little tiny ones that people have as pets that just jump off the cupboard or something into their hands.

You can catch Callum and Bluey in new episodes of The Librarians: The Next Chapter, airing Mondays on TNT.