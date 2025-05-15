The “Suits LA” cast has a group chat and it’s mostly roasting Stephen Amell’s smile

Lex Scott Davis is currently taking the small screen by storm as her character Erica Rollins in NBC’s legal drama, Suits LA. With the finale quickly approaching this Sunday, we talked to the star to get an idea of what her screen time looks like.

From doom-scrolling Instagram before getting out of bed to watching a woman build mansions in the wilderness on YouTube, Lex’s digital habits are as chaotic and charming as you’d hope.

DAILY DOT: What’s the first website or app you check every morning?

LEX SCOTT DAVIS: I’m unfortunately addicted to Instagram. It’s just a habit. I turn my alarm off, and then I’m on Instagram, doom-scrolling before I even get out of bed. And I’m like, “No, no, I have to, have to close this app!” Sometimes I log out of the app because it’s such a habit to open it.

Which social media platform do you think your character from Suits LA, Erica Rollins, is most addicted to?

Erica feels like she’d be on Twitter or X. She’s a more corporate Barbie. I think she’s keeping up with deadlines, she’s keeping up with Hollywood Reporter, and all of those kinds of outlets for her entertainment clients.

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Is there a YouTube rabbit hole you’re always getting sucked into?

There’s this lady who lives off the grid, and she builds houses from scratch. Like, everything is from scratch. She has one machete and a bucket, and she’s out there chopping her own trees. She’s making cement, clay paste out of dirt and she used, like, this wheat—I don’t know what she’s finding—like tall grass? Pours water. She’s stomping on it with her bare feet. She picks it up, pastes it onto the wall.

Her YouTube account is massive. She has several videos, but she’s just out in the world, in the wilderness. I have no idea what country she’s in, but she’s building all of these huts in homes. She even digs! She makes pools, she makes villas. She finds ways to make color out of flower petals and paints mosaics. It’s insane. Sometimes I’ve even fallen asleep to her videos, because there’s no dialogue. It’s just all these beautiful natural sounds, and I think she’s a rock star.

What does Lex Scott Davis’s TikTok algorithm look like?

I don’t have TikTok! I don’t have TikTok because of my addiction to Instagram. And I feel like if I were to download it, it would it would just end me. I wouldn’t be productive, and I wouldn’t get anything done, because I’d just be doom-scrolling on a second app.

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

What’s the most random thing you’ve ever impulse-bought online?

My most recent Amazon find was a giant nail kit travel bag, because I also do my own nails. I have too much nail stuff in different areas of the house, so I wanted a big kit where I can have everything in one place. And my husband was like, “Are you about to go to people’s houses and do their nails? What is this nail-tech Lex?” I don’t get this person.” But I needed a bag!

If your Spotify listening habits could talk, what would it say about you?

It would say that I have an eclectic ear.

I have a lot of smooth R&B, like alternative R&B, I should say. And then I have bands that I really love. I have, you know, that ear from my early-2000 phase of being punk rock. I have my Bob Marley playlist because I love breakfast and reggae. Something about breakfast and reggae go together really, really well for me.

And then I love jazz music. I love live instruments. And then I randomly like Sabrina Carpenter sometimes. Even though she’s young for me, some of her lyrics are kind of cute! And then, of course, I work out. So I and when I work out, it’s hard rap. So, my ear is all over the place.

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

What goes down in group chat with your Suits LA co-stars?

Mainly in our group chat, we like to make fun of Stephen Amell because when we take group pictures, for some reason, he’s always smiling the opposite.

So, we might be giving serious smize, and he’s full-teeth cheesing, like a school picture. And then on the times where he’s like, “Okay, time to be serious,” the rest of us are smiling with all our teeth. He’s always opposite.

Which group chat on your phone is always blowing up?

There’s a group chat that probably has 25 people in it, and I don’t even have all the numbers saved, but it’s the family chat. The chat is made up of probably 70% of people over 60, so it’s hilarious.

There’s always a GIF they send with, like a cross, and say, “Thank you God for a new day.” It’s very that. And then any family updates.

I mute this group chat, obviously, because it’s 25 some people, and I don’t have everyone’s number. I don’t know who’s in it, but it’s really sweet!

Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC

Make sure to watch the season finale of Suits LA Sunday, May 18 on NBC.