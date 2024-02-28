Memes asking the location of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) went viral on X after MAGA operative Laura Loomer questioned his whereabouts on Monday.

“Wild night in Florida. Death threat at the home of @DonaldJTrumpJr in South FL, and a bomb threat at the Orlando International Airport,” Loomer posted. “Where is @RonDeSantis?”

Trump Jr. was reportedly mailed a letter filled with white powder on Monday evening, according to the Daily Beast.

Around 6pm the same night somebody called in a bomb threat to the Orlando International Airport, but the area was cleared in a couple of hours, reported Spectrum News 13.

Loomer, a pro-Trump diehard who was a frequent and virulent critic of DeSantis during the Republican primary campaign before he dropped out, was quickly mocked on X for casting blame on DeSantis, who couldn’t much of do anything about the two incidents.

Posters jumped in on the joke by mockingly blamed DeSantis for all sorts of daily sins.

“My cat threw up on the area rug. Where was Ron DeSantis??” asked @ThisThatOther2.

“I had acid reflux last night after too much Pinot,” jabbed @jason_scalese. “Where was Ron DeSantis?”

The jokes ranged from the surreal to the mundane, but it wasn’t just Loomer detractors who got in on it.

Under her original post, MAGA conservatives also joked about all the things DeSantis might be up to now that he was out of the race for the Republican nomination.

“On his Book tour 🤣” suggested @PU28453638.

“He’s busy running his shadow campaign,” offered @The_Weed_Shop, referencing claims DeSantis hasn’t fully abandoned his 2024 bid.

“Ron is putting on his high-heel boots probably,” proposed @zharr_1, referencing a speculative meme that DeSantis was wearing lifts in his boot to make himself look taller. DeSantis claimed they were cowboy boots, but the meme was picked up on by Trump and other conservative influencers to mock him.

After “Where is Ron DeSantis” started trending, the pace didn’t let up.

“EPIC!! I wish he would see this, I’m sure he’d have a good laugh,” posted @CrossingUNStyle, a DeSantis influencer whose post mocking Loomer kicked off the jokes. “So I have to ask…where is Ron DeSantis? 🤣”