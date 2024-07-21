Vivek Ramaswamy praised for November 2023 guarantee Biden wouldn’t be Democrat nominee

An old video of Vivek Ramaswamy predicting President Joe Biden would drop out of the 2024 race eight months ago is re-circulating on social media.

Ramaswamy, who at the time was running in the Republican presidential primary, asserted in Nov. 8, 2023 that Biden would not be the Democratic nominee come November 2024.

“End this farce that Joe Biden is going to be your nominee,” Ramaswamy said during the GOP primary debate. “We know he’s not even the President of the United States. He’s a puppet for the managerial class.”

On Sunday, his prediction became reality as Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race “in the best interest” of the Democratic party and the U.S.

Now, Ramaswamy and his allies are reveling in his vindication.

“A lot of you owe Vivek Ramaswamy an apology for clowning on him as a conspiracy theorist when he said this all the way back in November,” concluded Ashley St. Clair, who also shared a clip of Ramaswamy’s debate comments.

Did Vivek Ramaswamy guarantee Biden wouldn’t run in 2024?

A lot of you owe Vivek Ramaswamy an apology for clowning on him as a conspiracy theorist when he said this all the way back in November pic.twitter.com/KNbxBUS7Ty — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 21, 2024

Another commentator shared Ramaswamy’s debate comments and quoted him.

“’Be honest about who you’re actually going to put up so we can have an honest debate’ Vivek Ramaswamy 258 days ago. Well, we’re waiting,” he wrote.

”VIVEK CALLED IT,” concluded someone else.

Others echoed that view, with one account commending Ramaswamy: “Vivek is 1000 IQ.”

“People underestimate [Ramaswamy],” said someone else. “The man is a wealth of knowledge and passion. He will be president one day.”

”Vivek was right about everything,” agreed someone else.

“Damn your predictions are impressively accurate,” remarked another X user.

Even Elon Musk doled praise, saying: “Yeah, all his predictions have come true.”

And Ramaswamy himself boasted on X about calling Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

“The anatomy of how a ‘conspiracy theory’ became reality, in just 18 months,” he said, sharing a video of comments he made in Spring 2023 alleging it’s “a myth” that Biden is running for president in 2024 and other clips making similar calls.

He added in a separate post: “Best way to predict the future: just follow the incentives. It’s shocking how precisely right you can be, right down to the exact timing.”

