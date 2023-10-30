Viral footage showing Israeli tank shooting at car sparks outrage over civilian deaths

Footage of a car being blown up in Gaza by an Israeli tank has gone viral on social media and sparked outrage over the treatment of civilians in Palestine.

The video, according to Al Jazeera, shows a vehicle traveling down Salah al-Din Street outside of Gaza City before suddenly attempting to turn around. Shortly after, a large explosion takes place around the vehicle, causing those filming to flee the area.

This video is from Gaza shows an lsraeli tank shells a car! pic.twitter.com/cawAQERlXh — Muhammad (@SmiryGaza) October 30, 2023

The tank was reportedly one of two in the area and, according to a witness, was firing indiscriminately at vehicles in the area. A bulldozer was also said to be accompanying the tanks.

“They have cut the Salah al-Din road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it,” the witness said.

Palestinian medical sources said that three people were in the vehicle at the time of the attack, all of whom died.

Reporting from the Wall Street Journal states that the vehicle was said to be a taxi and that the driver had even placed a white flag on the hood.

Speaking on behalf of the Israeli military, Major Nir Dinar defended the action by stating that soldiers have no way of knowing whether a vehicle is occupied by militants or civilians.

“The IDF was not shown any proof that this is a civilian car and there’s no information on who is inside,” Dinar said. “Terrorists use civilian infrastructure like cars. They don’t have tanks or military jeeps.”

A journalist who reportedly witnessed the attack also said that the tank had fired a shell at a bus as well.

The Palestinian journalist who witnessed an Israeli tank firing at a car in Gaza on Monday morning provided his account of the incident.



He said that the tank targeted anyone who came close, including a car and a bus. pic.twitter.com/70zkBoLVho — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 30, 2023

The footage has stirred outrage online, as clashes between Israel and Palestine intensify.

Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive in Palestine, in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed up to 1,400 people, has resulted in the deaths of more than 8,000 people, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Half of those killed in Palestine are said to be children.