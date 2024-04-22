‘Y’all better be voting uncommitted’: Pennsylvania organizers are using memes to encourage ‘uncommitted’ protest votes

In advance of Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election tomorrow, Uncommitted PA is pushing Pennsylvania voters to vote “uncommitted” in protest of President Joe Biden‘s support for Israel.

As the campaign is faced with the challenge of trying to get voters to the polls after Biden was named the Democratic nominee, it relies on grassroots organizing and a healthy dose of anti-Biden memes.

Uncommitted PA is the latest in a series of protest primary vote campaigns aimed at communicating to the Biden Administration that “they’re losing the voters they need to win the November election” if the President doesn’t support a ceasefire in Gaza. Like similar campaigns in Michigan and Wisconsin, Uncommitted PA is leveraging that state’s battleground status.

You wonderful folks continue to send in your #Uncommitted ballots, and it's beyond heartwarming.

As a reminder, if you haven't yet mailed in your ballot, it is recommended that you take it to a local drop-off location, either the Cty. Board of Elections or a designated Drop Box! pic.twitter.com/zmaNagkRu1 — Uncommitted PA (@uncommitted_pa) April 19, 2024

After Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, Biden showed unwavering support for Israel and sent the country weapons and monetary aid. Though he has since had contradictory reactions to the rising number of Palestinian casualties—over 33,000—Biden has signaled he will sign another aid package to Israel that was passed by the House of Representatives over the weekend.

And Biden’s wishy-washiness on Gaza has only fueled the protest vote campaigns: Listen to Michigan, a campaign that urged Michigan voters to write “uncommitted” in the state’s February primary, received over 100,000 votes.

Uncommitted MN, Minnesota’s effort, garnered over 45,000 votes on Super Tuesday in March.

And Listen to Wisconsin, a similar campaign that pushed Wisconsin voters to vote “uninstructed,” got over 47,000 votes earlier this month.

Uncommitted PA is shooting for 40,000 votes and the campaign announced it contacted that many voters last week. Unlike Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, Pennsylvania ballots don’t offer an official “uncommitted” option, so Uncommitted PA organizers are asking voters to write-in “uncommitted.”

In addition to contacting voters directly, Uncommitted PA is also reaching voters by meme-ing Biden’s support of Israel, his reaction to the protest vote, and the limited humanitarian aid he’s approved for Gaza.

Using a popular The Office meme, one post says “Biden vetoing Palestinian statehood at the UN and continuing to send Israel weapons” and “Israel killing over 33,000 Palestinians with an average age of five years old” are the same thing.

Another post utilizes the well-known “Guy Looking at Girl” meme to communicate that “Genocide Joe” might be offended by voters interest in the uncommitted movement.

One meme likens Biden giving Israel “weapons to bomb more playgrounds” to a cargo ship overflowing with goods and U.S. aid to Palestine to a swan paddle boat.

And Uncommitted PA’s creative outreach efforts seem to be resonating with voters.

“Yall better be voting uncommitted with the amount of memes this account has made about it,” a Pennsylvania voter commented on one of Uncommitted PA’s memes.

The real test will be how many votes Uncommitted PA actually receives—because it’s a write-in campaign, tallying votes will be tricky. Uncommitted PA stated on its website that it has been contacting Pennsylvania county election offices to alert them of the campaign and get more information on how their votes will be processed.

