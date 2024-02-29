Tyler Boebert, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) son, allegedly made a sex tape with a minor according to an affidavit from a Colorado police officer.

Boebert was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with trespassing, ID theft, debit card theft, and conspiracy to commit a felony, centering on a string of vehicle and property thefts.

None of the charges relate to the tape.

In the affidavit laying out the basis for arresting Boebert, Rifle Police Officel Ariel Herrera said that Boebert carried out the alleged charges with other “kids,” one of whom told the arresting officer that Boebert made a sex tape with another one.

The arresting officer spoke with one of the “kids” involved after speaking with their stepmom.

“I advised Angela that her [redacted] could potentially help me identify some of the kids that were involved in the trespasses,” Herrera wrote of his conversation with Angela, a stepmother of one of the individuals that accompanied Boebert in the convenience stores. In speaking with the child, Herrara wrote that “[Redacted] also knows that [redacted] and Tyler had made a sex tape and he sent it to another [redacted] in their age group.”

In Colorado, individuals under 21 are still legally considered minors, but those over 18 are “treated as adults … with some exceptions.”

The age of the “minor” is not specified in the document. Boebert is 18.

Herrera’s affidavit also describes investigations he led into ID and debit card theft after three Rifle women reported having their cars broken into and personal items stolen.

Boebert is alleged to have used the stolen debit cards at local convenience stores, where security footage picked him up wearing a Shooters Grill sweatshirt that read “Grits N Glory.” Lauren Boebert owned Shooters Grill before it closed in 2022.

The minor with whom Boebert allegedly made a sex tape with is also allegedly shown in a photo of store surveillance footage.

News of the hoodie was met with disbelief online.

Tyler Boebert ID'd by surveillance camera wearing a Shooter's Grill sweatshirt.



What a fucking moron.https://t.co/K1aWtgs7b9 — Brad4rms (@Brad4rms) February 29, 2024

After determining Boebert was a suspect, Herrera called Boebert asking him to come to the Rifle Police Department. Boebert said he didn’t have a vehicle to get himself there. He asked Herrera to meet him at his residence, where he told the officer he didn’t “remember clearly” what he was doing on the nights the stolen debit cards were used.

He was arrested on Feb. 27 and taken to the Garfield County Jail.

As of this morning, Boebert is not currently being held at the jail. He was released yesterday.

In a statement, Lauren Boebert said she loves her son and that he “has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man” and is “the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for.” The Rifle Police Department announced Boebert’s arrest on their Facebook page, which received hundreds of comments.

Boebert is a vocal far-right representative who has been on a crusade against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter over the past few years, even criticizing the “Biden Crime Family” this week.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation,” Boebert said, as reported by CBS. “Especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.”