Elon Musk pledges to investigate whether liberal ‘ghosts’ are still haunting Twitter’s algorithms and offices

Conservatives on Twitter are again convinced that their profiles are being censored by a team of secret liberals that company CEO Elon Musk has failed to fire.

The claims began circulating on Monday after popular right-wing podcaster Bret Weinstein vaguely argued that the platform was somehow being manipulated.

Hey @elonmusk, it was much better on Twitter for weeks after you cleaned house. One could detect the thumb was off the scales, which was very cool,” Weinstein wrote. “Feels like the thumb’s back now, stronger than ever. I know what the haters will say, but y’might check for ghosts in your machine…”

Musk responded, as he often does to such figures, by stating that he would investigate the issue.

Countless other Twitter users began flooding the replies shortly after, offering up their own theories on how they were being sabotaged.

Some users argued that there must be “moles” at Twitter, while Rita Panahi, a prominent conservative user, blamed “commie tinkering.”

One user even referred to the alleged liberal saboteurs as “woke ghosts” while calling for Musk to watch his back.

“Indeed the woke ghosts are back,” the user said. “Your enemies inside Twitter are in your shadow @elonmusk.”

But others were quick to mock the assertions as paranoid delusions. One user argued that Weinstein was merely inventing a conspiracy theory due to his tweets not performing as well as he had hoped.

“Bret, whenever his tweets don’t do well,” another user tweeted alongside a GIF of a man in an aluminum foil hat.

“This reminds me of when a friend once told me that he thought his Tinder app might not be working because he wasn’t getting any matches,” another added.

In reality, it’s not even clear what exactly people are claiming is going wrong on the platform. Many opted to blame the CIA and FBI for making their Twitter experience less pleasant, all part of the constant cycle of turmoil and blame Twitter’s seen since Musk took over.