‘Funny and relatable’: Tucker Carlson fans praise leaked video where he calls woman ‘yummy’

This week, Media Matters for America, a progressive watchdog organization, released a series of behind-the-scenes clips of Tucker Carlson.

Dubbed FOXLEAKS, the videos show never-before-seen footage of Carlson from his show caught on camera. In one, Carlson speaks with Piers Morgan and jokes about potentially discussing sexual techniques. In another, he said his appearance was a matter for “postmenopausal fans” to decide.

The video discussing “post-menopausal” fans was cited by the New York Times as one of the comments Carlson made that may have prompted his firing.

A third shows Carlson bashing Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation.

“Nobody’s going to watch it on Fox Nation. Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks,” he said.

In another video, Carlson also called out Media Matters, which frequently watched and reported on his show.

“Hey Media Matters for America, go fuck yourself,” he says, in the part of a clip where he also refers to someone’s girlfriend as “yummy.”

While some saw the behavior as crude and boorish, Carlson’s fans took the opposite view. The leaked videos, they say, are hilarious and proof of Carlson’s ability and charisma as a television personality.

“All of these leaked, behind-the-scenes clips of Tucker just underscore how funny and relatable he is. Are these being leaked to make him look good or bad?,” wrote Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk on Truth Social.

His fans agreed. “Being leaked to make him look bad and having the exact opposite effect. Hurrah!” wrote one.

“As real as it gets. Love him.” chimed in another.

A number of users assumed the leaks came directly from Fox News, and that its big push to smear Carlson on the way out had backfired.

“Goobers inside FoxNews leaked this to the NYT and media matters to make Tucker Carlson ‘look bad.’ Lmao … OK!, ” wrote Mike Cernovich. “Media Matters is humanizing Tucker Carlson in ways no conservative ever could. Thank you for the so-called FOXLEAKS!”

“Is this supposed to make him look bad?” asked Benny Johnson.

“Tucker Carlson is a legend.” said another.

Legend was a common assessment for most right-wing viewers of the clips.

“Unfortunately for them, they make Tucker look like an absolute legend,” wrote @PaulHook_em.

All these Tucker Carlson leaks make him look really, really good. pic.twitter.com/HotZLod7Wu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 2, 2023

So Fox News is leaking Tucker Carlson videos to Media Matters as they attempt to run a smear campaign against him. Unfortunately for them, they make Tucker look like an absolute legend.



In one leaked video Tucker tells Media Matters to "go f*** yourself."



"His girlfriend was… pic.twitter.com/e8RVE2BQt2 — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) May 2, 2023

“F*ck it we’ll do it live”



Tucker Carlson is a legend 🤣

pic.twitter.com/4XFKoVK2Tv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 2, 2023

TUCKER LEAK: “F*ck it we’ll do it live”



Is this supposed to make him look bad? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OczUTQZCyi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 2, 2023

Carlson has not given any indication as to why he was let go from Fox, despite myriad reports claiming unseen texts, crude comments, and digs at management were at least partially responsible.

He has not let on what his future plans may be.