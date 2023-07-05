Kari Lake’s former aide posted the horniest Trump image you’ve ever seen

Fan art of former President Donald Trump has become a cottage industry ever since he ran for president. Images of Trump crossing the Delaware, jerking off the American flag, and with a massive bulge in his pants have all gone viral.

But a former staffer of Republican Arizona governor’s candidate Kari Lake seems to have found the most unpleasant one of all.

A photoshop of Trump with buff pectorals and six-pack abs, wearing a Speedo.

Posted by Kari Lake’s campaign manager… pic.twitter.com/Z38dmXMqs9 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 5, 2023

The image comes courtesy of Colton Duncan, who celebrated the nation’s birthday by sharing a photoshop of him with a beach body most men could only dream of.

Duncan previously worked on Lake’s failed campaign for the Arizona governor’s mansion. In an article on Lake, one of the most vociferous election deniers in the nation, Lake called Duncan “the most important person on the campaign.”

Lake’s staunch support of him, though, came back to bite her when he was outed for sending an offensive tweet about Native Americans during the campaign.

Duncan shared an image of what appeared to be an ancient human sacrifice ritual, captioning it “Happy Indigenous People’s Day.”

This tweet is yet another offensive and racist example of the Lake’s campaign dog whistle to fan the flames of bigotry. He has no business in any campaign. I call on @KariLake to fire @duncan_colton. @ITCAOnline @stephenroelewis @GRIC_Official pic.twitter.com/CVAO0VIXrP — Supervisor Steve Gallardo (@Steve_Gallardo) October 20, 2022

Lake ran a hotly contested race for governor in 2022, refusing to concede and breathlessly pushing accusations of voter fraud after the race had been called, pulling directly from Trump’s playbook.

Online, people were less than pleased by the picture.

One of MAGA's emerging trends is hyper masculinity. Imagery of the imagined strength & virility of white alpha male supremacy. You know, like Ron (white boots) DeSantis, Ted (Cancun) Cruz & Josh (run Josh run) Hawley. #DemVoice1#FreshResists https://t.co/4e4o9PMhPO — Feisty & Fierce (@LMerritt1) July 5, 2023

Proof that trump supporters are delusional and dwell in a right wing fantasy land. https://t.co/VrxR1xQsOt — ❤️🧡💛ᗰia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) July 5, 2023

I’m just gonna say what everyone is thinking: this weird habit the #GQP has of photoshopping his head onto other people’s bodies is just CREEPY AS FUCK. https://t.co/eenj6FOaqk — TechTraderView (@TechTraderView) July 5, 2023

However, while that image of Trump is no doubt altered, a different, more recent picture of Trump looking buff was indeed real.