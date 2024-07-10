‘Too Big to Rig’ is the new ‘Stop the Steal’

The slogan Too Big To Rig is trending on Truth Social as former President Donald Trump is rising in the polls—with his supporters pushing the need for a landslide victory over President Joe Biden to prevent a 2020-like scenario, where they believe the deep state swung the results.

Recent polls have shown Trump with a clear advantage against Biden in key swing states in the wake of his disastrous debate performance. Since Biden stumbled on stage, Democrats have been torn apart, with numerous calls for the president to drop out of the race over concerns about his age.

But Trump supporters still have reason to fret.

In response to Trump posting a link to a Breitbart story about the French election results insinuating the country’s far-right were swindled, titled “Le Pen Party Won Most Votes But Awarded Third Most Seats,” many posters replied with #TooBigToRig posts, calling on MAGA voters to overwhelm the global leftist election-fixing cabal.

“Everyone needs to encourage their friends, family, and neighbors to #ClaimYourBallot – even if they are disillusioned and don’t want to cast a vote for President,” posted @WishIWasFishing on Truth Social. “They need to vote for state and local officials. They need to make certain their name isn’t stolen to allow a fraudulent vote to be cast. #TooBigToRig #StopTheSteal.”

The hashtag is calling for fans to put their foot on the gas and get out the vote for Trump, believing, almost comically, that the omnipresent deep state they fear would be cowed by an overwhelming turnout for Trump.

“That’s their plan but we will make it #TooBigToRig,” posted @lauramarks over a meme of a smirking Biden.

“Oh, you think the *French* elections were rigged?” Biden says in it. “Just wait for November.”

Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National Party did get the most votes of any single party in the second round of France’s legislative election on Sunday, but failed to claim a majority given a strategic effort to vote against them by the country’s left.

Meanwhile, a new Democrat speaking out publicly about the president’s reelection prospects also helped push the hashtag forward.

Sen. Michael Bennett (D-Colo.) appeared on CNN on Tuesday and became the first Democratic senator to say that he wasn’t confident in Biden’s ability to win.

“I just think this race is on a trajectory that is very worrisome if you care about the future of this country,” Bennet said. “Joe Biden was 9 points up at this time the last time he was running. Hillary Clinton was 5 points up. This is the first time in more than 20 years that a Republican president has been up in this part of the campaign. Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election—and maybe win it by a landslide—and take with him the Senate and the House.”

The more Democrats fret, counterintuitively, the more Trump fans worry.

Some Trump supporters were suspicious, wondering if Democratic party members talking about their concerns so publicly was an attempt to make Republican voters let their guards down.

Others thought Bennet was signaling the need for deep-state action, furthering the push for more votes.

“When they admit that, be very worried. Something nefarious is afoot,” posted @NedsNag.

But they remain confident that their simple solution would work.

“Go out and vote – and take 10 friends – don’t buy into “red wave” bullshit!” posted @tiffer. “We’ve got to swamp them AGAIN.”

