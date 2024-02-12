Trump fans push Melania as new counterpoint to Taylor Swift

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are keeping their obsession with Taylor Swift alive by now arguing that Melania Trump is a better role model for children.

In recent weeks, Swift has drawn the ire of conspiracy theorists who believe the singer is part of a secret Pentagon operation aimed at securing President Joe Biden a second term.

The outrage was only amplified over the weekend after Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, helped his team secure a Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. Trump supporters believe the win was orchestrated by Biden as part of the imagined Pentagon psyop.

Prior to the game on Sunday, right-wing commentator Brigitte Gabriel argued that the admiration aimed at Swift should instead be directed toward Trump’s third wife.

“Raise your daughters to be like Melania Trump, NOT Taylor Swift,” she wrote.

The sentiment was quickly shared by other Trump supporters, earning thousands of shares across social media.

Many also used the opportunity to criticize First Lady Jill Biden as well in their efforts to praise Melania.

“Raise your daughter to be like Melania Trump, NOT Jill Biden and Taylor Swift,” another wrote.

But just as rapidly as the remarks spread, so did the response from critics. Many began arguing that Melania’s accomplishments were inferior when compared to those of Swift.

“‘Raise your daughters to be soft core porn stars and to marry men the same age as your parents to get chain migration visas for your Communist apparatchik family members instead of a talented performer and philanthropist’ is pretty gross messaging even for the GOP,” user Victoria Brownworth said.

Others said much of the same by shaming Melania for appearing on camera nude.

“Taylor Swift is an incredibly successful artist,” another added. “Melania is a nude model who married a cheating philanderer for his money.”

Taylor Swift is an incredibly successful artist



Amid the back-and-forth, some merely expressed shock over the fact that such a comparison was even being made.

“So MAGA people are saying that they would take Melania Trump over Taylor Swift. That’s where we are at as a country,” user Lyle Clippart said. “That’s where we are at on here as a social media platform. We have jumped the shark. Life is satire. Everything is meaningless. My cat just barked.”

The bizarre effort to promote Melania against Swift comes shortly after Trump appeared to beg the pop star for her loyalty in a post on Truth Social.

Trump argued that he was largely responsible for Swift’s success and wealth before suggesting that it would be “disloyal” for her to endorse “Crooked Joe Biden.”