Virginia Giuffre testified Bill Clinton, Donald Trump visited Epstein’s houses, where there were inappropriate pictures of ‘young girls everywhere’

Newly unsealed filings in the Giuffre vs. Maxwell civil case include a deposition from Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre that pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach home was full of “nude pictures everywhere,” of “young girls” doing “salacious acts … that would be considered child pornography,” and that anybody who had been into his house and “continued to be an acquaintance of his … would have to know what was going on there.”

Giuffre went on to speculate that two former presidents—Bill Clinton and Donald Trump—may have been a witnesses to the sexual abuse of minors based on their proximity to Epstein and presence in the house.

“I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts, but he was in the house of Jeffrey Epstein,” Giuffre said.

Giuffre clarified that she “[didn’t] think Donald Trump participated in anything,” but that that was just an assumption. “I’ve heard he has been, but I haven’t seen him myself so I don’t know.”

A lawyer for Alan Dershowitz, who was being sued by Giuffre’s lawyers Bradley Edwards and Paul Cassell after Dershowitz accused them of trying to extort him through Giuffre’s testimony in related civil litigation concerning his alleged involvement in sex abuse with Epstein, then questioned Giuffre about other people she’d seen with Epstein and whether she believed they should be suspected of being witnesses to his abuse.

For instance, Dershowitz’s lawyer brought up supermodel Heidi Klum, who Giuffre had seen at parties with Epstein.

“I don’t know if Heidi Klum was at the house of Jeffrey Epstein,” Giuffre said. “So, no, I can’t say she’s a witness.”

When asked if it was possible that Bill Clinton had been a witness to sexual abuse of minors, Giuffre was quick to answer “yes” though.

“He would be a witness because he knew what my purpose there was for Jeffrey and he visited Jeffrey’s island,” Giuffre explained.

“There’s pictures of nude girls all around the house at all of his houses and it’s something that Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t shy about admitting to people,” Giuffre went on, emphasizing that she has different levels of suspicion about people given how close they were to Epstein.

“Some people you’ll assume and some people you won’t?” asked Dershowitz’s lawyer.

“Some people I would say are closer to Jeffrey than others. Did I see Tipper [Gore] hang around Jeffrey as much as Alan Dershowitz, no, I didn’t. But Alan Dershowitz was around all the time so I would definitely say he was a witness to it.”

Giuffre later settled dueling defamation lawsuits with Dershowitz by releasing a statement saying she may have mistaken him for somebody else. But she pushed back on the idea that Dershowitz had been exonerated in a statement to the Daily Beast where she explained that the main reason she’d ended the litigation was because of the toll years in court had taken on her and her family.

“We have endured years in which Mr. Dershowitz asserted my charges against him were a lie, made up out of whole cloth, perjury, and part of a purported extortion plot,” Giuffre told the Daily Beast. “He has now admitted there was no perjury, no extortion plot, and that rather than making up what I said, I honestly believed the charges I made against him.”

While Giuffre speculated about what knowledge Clinton and Trump had of Epstein’s crimes, she was clear in the deposition that she was not sexually trafficked to either of them—though she does claim that Clinton went down to the beach on Epstein’s private island with two, young beautiful girls.

“I didn’t have to do anything with Bill Clinton, he was never sexually involved with me,” Giuffre said in the deposition. “I’ve never witnessed him sexually involved with anybody else.”

Clinton denied ever going to Epstein’s island through a spokesperson in 2020.