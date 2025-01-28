Trump’s very simple explanation for nationwide drone panic disappoints amped up public

For months, conspiracy theorists fretted over sightings of drones above New Jersey.

Now, the mystery of the drones appears to be solved, with an answer that left many deeply unsatisfied.

In a press briefing today, the Trump administration revealed that the drones were authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for “research and various other reasons.”

Drone fears first registered in the public’s consciousness when, on Nov. 19, 2024, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said law enforcement in the town had seen drones, encouraging residents to report any information about sightings to local police.

These reports set off a wave of conspiracies. Fanning the flames was Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), who blamed Iran for the drone sightings.

On Dec. 12, he posted on X that “Iran’s militarized drone carrier” vanished from its home port between Nov. 12 and Nov. 28, right around the time the drones appeared.

The congressman stated it was “our responsibility” to “at least investigate” a potential connection with the drones in New Jersey.

The congressman was not the only politician to participate in this speculation.

Fervor over the drones exploded online, with fears about aliens, China, and secret tests abounding.

On Dec. 16, President Donald Trump claimed in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago that the government “knew” where the drones were coming from, and “for some reason, they don’t want to comment.”

Trump also said that the drones were spotted near his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

On the day of his inauguration, the president vowed in a press conference to get answers.

Today, in the first press briefing of Trump’s second administration, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the drones were authorized by the FAA.

Leavitt said that while many of the drones were authorized by the FAA for research, “hobbyists, recreationists, and private individuals” also flew a number of them

“This was not the enemy,” she added.

Reacting to the news online, some were furious over the vagueness of her statements.

One X user, desperate for further answers, asked, “What was the FAA testing? Why did they hide it from the American people? What were the results of the FAA testing? How much did it cost for said testing?”

Others tried to ding the Biden administration, accusing it of a cover-up.

One person reacted, “So it’s basically a big nothing burger. I wonder why Biden lied?”

But Biden didn’t lie. In a press briefing on Dec. 12, the administration rejected claims that the drones came from a foreign agent.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told the press, “there is no evidence of any foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels and importantly there are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace.”

He added there was no “malicious activity or intent.”

But fans of the president still praised Trump for his openness.

Wrote one, “Love it – no one from Biden admin could tell what it was and 8 days into office Trump’s admin finds out the truth!!”

