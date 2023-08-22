Trump says $200,000 bond in Georgia case stems from fears he’d flee to Russia, ‘share a gold domed suite with Vladimir’

Yesterday, the Fulton County District Attorney and former President Donald Trump agreed to the conditions of his surrender on charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is expected to turn himself in on Thursday and will submit a bond of $200,000 to secure his release. Alongside the bond, Trump agreed to a series of conditions, including not committing any additional crimes, which could cause his bond to be revoked.

But in advance of surrendering, Trump took one last chance to post on the case, claiming that the district attorney in Georgia, Fani Willis, was only asking for bond because she feared he’d flee to Russia.

“The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight’ risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very ‘understated’ airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”

Trump has long denied any ties to Russia as he was investigated over possible collusion in the 2016 election.

Unfortunately, for Trump, commercial travel for U.S. citizens has been revoked after the country invaded Ukraine. So he’d most likely need to take his private plane.

While Trump was clearly (most likely) joking, in the comments of the post, one user asked an interesting question. If Trump did try to flee the country to avoid charges, what would the Secret Service’s responsibility be?

‘Donnie, it would be interesting if you tried to run. Would your secret service detail try to stop you, or would their job only be to protect you while you became a fugitive on the lame? Thanks to you, we’ve never had to ask these questions until now. Donnie, you’re breaking all the guardrails.”

Maybe we’ll find out soon.