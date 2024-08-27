Fans of Vice President Kamala Harris are hitting back after conservatives organized a “Never Walz” booth at the Minnesota State Fair.

The conservative group Action 4 Liberty MN is running the booth to raise criticism over Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D)—now Harris’ running mate—for his track record as governor.

Videos shared by the organization on social media show that they are offering “Never Walz” merchandise and letting attendees spin a wheel to win prizes.

The wheel also depicts their issues with Walz’s track record, such as “tax increases,” “mask mandate,” and “burning Minneapolis,” a reference to Walz’s response to the Black Lives Matter protests and riots that gripped the city in 2020.

“We Minnesotans know Walz best. He pretends to be some folksy Midwesterner, but he’s a thin-skinned, power-drunk tyrant that has destroyed our state and has repeatedly violated Minnesotan’s liberties,” the leader of the group and former Republican Minnesota state Rep. Erik Mortensen told Fox News.

Videos shared on social media show long queues to visit the booth—and Mortensen confirmed its popularity to Fox News.

“The state fair representatives and police officers driving the state fair have repeatedly had to ask us to get our line out of the road and get closer to the curb,” he said.

The booth’s concept has drawn praise from conservatives online, with individuals commenting on TikTok that it was the “best booth there” and that the “booth is on my must do list!!”

Action 4 Liberty also boasted on Facebook that as its booth went viral, it received merchandise orders from all over the U.S.

But Harris and Walz fans have begun hitting back with trollery of their own.

An unknown individual purchased the domain for the group’s “Never Walz” slogan (merchandise and other information for Never Walz all been hosted on Action 4 Liberty’s main site).

The domain now shows a short message: “Trump is a convicted felon. Let’s vote for adults. Try being joyful instead of an asshole.”

After a few moments, the site then redirects visitors to the Harris-Walz campaign landing page.

And Harris fans are reveling in the one unknown person’s domain move.

In the prominent pro-Democrat Facebook group “Pantsuit Nation,” one post promoting the domain has garnered nearly 1,500 comments.

“That’s the freaking best,” commented one person. “I’m dying. Uno reverse to them.”

“Hilariously intelligent,” commended someone else.

“FABULOUS!! Also going to the MN state fair this week so will definitely need some of their merchandise to throw away,” another person posted.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.