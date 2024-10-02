Tim Walz’s cousin took in the debate at a Trump watch party

Earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) family members made headlines by declaring their support for former President Donald Trump, wearing “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump” T-shirts in a viral photo.

Last night, John Walz, the governor’s second cousin, attended a Trump campaign watch party for his cousin and Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) vice presidential debate.

In a photo posted by one of Trump campaign’s official X accounts, @TrumpWarRoom, John Walz posed with a cardboard cutout of Trump wearing a new, black and red “Walz for Trump” shirt.

“Honored to have a Walz joining us tonight!” @TrumpWarRoom tweeted minutes after the debate commenced.

Honored to have a Walz joining us tonight! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Kn8s1MDIyF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 2, 2024

Members of the Trump campaign and other loyalists shared the photo of John Walz in celebration of the family member’s continued support.

“LMAO one of Tim Walz’s family members is at a @JDVance watch party tonight cheering for JD and @teamTrump,” Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. posted on X last night.

LMAO one of Tim Walz’s family members is at a @JDVance watch party tonight cheering for JD and @teamTrump 😂 pic.twitter.com/f4Utr7SJWw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 2, 2024

“LMAO one of Tim Walz’s relatives is at a @TeamTrump/@JDVance watch party,” far-right influencer and Trump campaign advisor Alex Bruesewitz tweeted.

LMAO one of Tim Walz’s relatives is at a @TeamTrump/@JDVance watch party 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/UyzElOrLp7 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 2, 2024

“Tim Walz’ family is cheering for President Trump tonight!” Minnesota-based conservative commentator Dustin Grage tweeted.

Tim Walz’ family is cheering for President Trump tonight! 😂 pic.twitter.com/DqeVkan37i — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 2, 2024

Jonh Walz is the governor’s second cousin.

A few weeks ago, he told the Daily Dot that he and other family members, who live in Walz’s home state of Nebraska, made the infamous “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump” shirts shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris announced her running mate.

“The message on the shirts speaks for itself,” John Walz told the Daily Dot.

