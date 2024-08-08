Taylor Swift fans have long believed the singer peppers her Instagrams with Easter eggs for her devoted base to suss out and predict album reveals, track listings, and upcoming concerts.

No one ever proved Swift actively engages in the behavior, but try telling that to the Swiftie who thinks she nailed everything about Midnights.

So it’s perfectly natural her latest Instagram is causing excitement online. Because either Taylor Swift subtly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 or her social team had no idea that the silhouette of a backup dancer posing just like Harris might make people go crazy.

The post, a string of photos from her recent show in Warsaw, Poland shows a woman behind her with her right hand raised in a Kamala-coded stance.

Swift doesn’t allow comments on her Instagram, so the discourse swiftly shifted to X, where her fans all thought the same thing.

Did Taylor Swift endorse Kamala Harris on Instagram?

“Did Taylor Swift just soft launch her endorsement of Kamala Harris?!?!” asked one person about the Instagram.

“Taylor Swift just low key endorsed Kamala Harris and MAGA is losing their minds,” wrote Call to Activism.

“Yes, this photo is from Taylor Swift. Yes, that looks like Kamala Harris behind her. Yes, she has said would vote Democratic again. And Yes, MAGA is losing it over that possibility. It’s not an ‘official’ endorsement. **WINK**,” added another.

But internet sleuths though were able to show that the woman was not photoshopped into the picture, as some assumed, and was actually a dancer.

Thankfully it's not Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris. I found the raw video. Myth busted. https://t.co/V5KFI4rQ4l pic.twitter.com/WdODAejVB9 — J₳₭Ɇ 🇺🇸 (@iamjacobwulff) August 7, 2024

Still though, given the similarities, as well as Swift’s uncanny ability to send the internet into a tizzy, it’s not wrong to assume.

And while posters claimed the picture drove former President Donald Trump supporters nuts, Republicans are certain Swift will come through for Democrats before November, making it just a matter of when.

Regardless though, the mini-drama got overshadowed yesterday when Swift canceled a string of shows in Vienna, Austria after two men were arrested on suspicion of terrorism, allegedly plotting to attack one of her shows this weekend.

