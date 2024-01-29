Are ‘Boebies’ the new ‘Swifties’?

As Taylor Swift’s name was trending across social media in the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win, right-wing journalist Scott Greer declared Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) the right-wing equivalent of Swift.

“To those who might say, ‘The Right need its own Taylor Swift for young women to look up to!’ I answer we already have that,” Greer posted. “Her name is Lauren Boebert.”

In a follow-up post Greer continued, saying: “Libs are very mad about this. But I’ve got bad news for them. Conservatives aren’t going to apologize for being proud Boebies!”

Swift’s cultural omnipotence this year sparked a prolonged right-wing backlash, with conspiracy theorists believing her relationship with Chiefs’ tight end Trave Kelce is part of some sort of nefarious 2024 election plot.

Greer was promptly mocked online and caused “IQ 187″ to trend on X, an epithet he includes on his X account name along with his 6’2” height.

“Wow sorry Scott Greer but no one with the IQ of 187 would say something that stupid,” wrote one X user of his comments on Swift.

“I’m not sure which is more absurd, the Bobert statement or the claim of an IQ of 187,” said a self-described anti-Trump user.

“Obviously Scott Greer doesn’t have an IQ of 187,” wrote someone else. “That was a typo. It’s supposed to say 18.7. Fix it, Scotty.”

One user remarked that the only reason “IQ of 187” was trending is because “people sincerely enjoy falling for trolls.”

For his part, Greer appeared to revel in the engagement in a response to one user asking how he missed Boebert’s infamous lewd behavior during a showing of Beetlejuice in Denver.

“Yes I seriously have an IQ of 187. And I used my high IQ to determine that that is all FAKE NEWS,” he wrote. “Libs just can’t handle a single grandma who knows how to throw down!”

He also noted the impact his post had in a screenshot showing “IQ of 187” was trending.

Wonder what this is about… pic.twitter.com/IsQB84FU77 — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) January 29, 2024

Many users online took the opportunity to compare and contrast Boebert’s very public media moments with Swift’s.

Taylor: "I'll have the vegan plate"

Lauren: "I fuck on the first date"



Taylor: "Did you just look at her?!"

Lauren: "I'll jerk you in the theater"



Taylor: "Drag queens and Bud Light"

Lauren: "The Deep State ain't right"



We GREERHEAD PLEDGE-takers stand with Lauren — Always Adblock (@alwaysadblock) January 29, 2024

Taylor doesn't give hand jobs in child packed movie theaters like Lauren Boebert does. — Shane Holmberg (@shane_holmberg) January 29, 2024

Others merely appreciated the concept of “Boebies.”

Love this: “Boebies”.



Sounds like “boobies” —which is perfect since we saw them in @laurenboebert’s theater video… https://t.co/47ru3kF5Hp — ℝ𝕠𝕓 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕤𝕠𝕟 ☕️ (@muh_thoughts) January 29, 2024

Proud Boebies https://t.co/saYHyx2af6 — Bourbon Loving Teddy Bear 🥃🧸 (@bourbon_teddy) January 29, 2024

Greer eventually reposted a user calling him a “first-rate parody account.”

But while Greer’s trolling Swift-Boebert comparison caught a lot of heat online, he was far from the only person making references to her on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter started dating Kelce this year, so the team’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens was fervently celebrated by many Swift fans.

Both Kelce and Swift have been criticized by right-wingers online for promoting the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging young Americans to register to vote respectively, prompting the accusations they were pushing a secret liberal agenda.

I personally don’t care who’s in the stands at the Super Bowl, but I look forward to Taylor Swift being there just to annoy all the MAGA snowflakes. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 28, 2024

“Karma is seeing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl…cheering for her boyfriend’s team & watching MAGA & Fox News anchors lose their minds,” concluded Oliva Troye, a national security official who resigned from the Trump administration in 2020.