‘I told you’: Madison Cawthorn declares himself vindicated in wake of Senate hearing room video scandal

False foreign agent accusations are adding to the scandal surrounding a former staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who was fired over the weekend after conservative outlets identified him in a video of a pair of men having sex in a Senate hearing room.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 24, said in a LinkedIn post that he “would never disrespect my workplace” and any accusations that characterize him otherwise are “fabricated.” He also suggested that he was being targeted due to his sexual orientation.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he said. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

The revelations that a private X-rated video had been made on Capitol Hill sent shockwaves through social media and prompted many conservatives to highlight the indiscretion.

“I told you,” wrote former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who lost his primary after making sweeping allegations about group sex and cocaine usage in Washington.

I told you. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) December 16, 2023

Recently ousted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who is gay, weighed in on X as well, writing in response to Maese-Czeropski’s LinkedIn post: “Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat. You being gay and having gay sex NO BODY gives a rats ass… No one is perusing a political agenda, we are just disgusted about your VILE behavior as a staffer to a United States senator.”

Santos added: “Now you do put a new definition to ‘Fuck around and find out’! Aidan you will forever be remembered as the Democrats favorite sloppy bottom…”

Now, Maese-Czeropski is additionally accused of being a foreign agent—but the accusation is predicated on a misreading of Foreign Agents Registration Act filings.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer appears to be the source of the claims, sharing an “exclusive” on Saturday purporting that Maese-Czeropski is a registered foreign agent.

However, the filing she attached does not show that Maese-Czeropski was a registered foreign agent, but instead discloses that he was among many staffers once emailed by a representative of the Dominican Republic.

tfw you don't know how to read a FARA filing https://t.co/nAjuLA3ln0 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) December 17, 2023

Aidan received an email from a foreign agent. He is not a registered foreign agent. https://t.co/rbQQBu3qWy — @natedog155 (@natedog155) December 16, 2023

Despite a Community Note clarifying why Maese-Czeropski was listed in a FARA filing, the false allegation that he was a foreign agent has continued to proliferate on X.