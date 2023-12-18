U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn speaking with attendees

Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC-BY-SA)

‘I told you’: Madison Cawthorn declares himself vindicated in wake of Senate hearing room video scandal

Cawthorn made a number of salacious claims about Capitol Hill.

Katherine Huggins 

Katherine Huggins

Tech

Posted on Dec 18, 2023   Updated on Dec 18, 2023, 10:54 am CST

False foreign agent accusations are adding to the scandal surrounding a former staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who was fired over the weekend after conservative outlets identified him in a video of a pair of men having sex in a Senate hearing room.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 24, said in a LinkedIn post that he “would never disrespect my workplace” and any accusations that characterize him otherwise are “fabricated.” He also suggested that he was being targeted due to his sexual orientation.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he said. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

The revelations that a private X-rated video had been made on Capitol Hill sent shockwaves through social media and prompted many conservatives to highlight the indiscretion.

“I told you,” wrote former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who lost his primary after making sweeping allegations about group sex and cocaine usage in Washington.

Recently ousted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who is gay, weighed in on X as well, writing in response to Maese-Czeropski’s LinkedIn post: “Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat. You being gay and having gay sex NO BODY gives a rats ass… No one is perusing a political agenda, we are just disgusted about your VILE behavior as a staffer to a United States senator.”

Santos added: “Now you do put a new definition to ‘Fuck around and find out’! Aidan you will forever be remembered as the Democrats favorite sloppy bottom…”

Now, Maese-Czeropski is additionally accused of being a foreign agent—but the accusation is predicated on a misreading of Foreign Agents Registration Act filings.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer appears to be the source of the claims, sharing an “exclusive” on Saturday purporting that Maese-Czeropski is a registered foreign agent.

However, the filing she attached does not show that Maese-Czeropski was a registered foreign agent, but instead discloses that he was among many staffers once emailed by a representative of the Dominican Republic.

Despite a Community Note clarifying why Maese-Czeropski was listed in a FARA filing, the false allegation that he was a foreign agent has continued to proliferate on X.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 18, 2023, 10:51 am CST

Katherine Huggins

Katherine Huggins is a New York-based journalist and freelance contributor to the Daily Dot's tech and politics section. She helps cover the United Nations for the Japanese newspaper Mainichi and previously reported on the 2022 midterm elections for Marketwatch. Her work has appeared in USA Today, Forbes, OpenSecrets and more.

Katherine Huggins
 