The term “SuperCum” is trending on Twitter after Ukraine announced that it allegedly shot down numerous drones bearing the bizarre name.

On Tuesday, an image reportedly put out by the Ukrainian military detailed the numerous types of Russian-operated drones and missiles destroyed by the country’s air defenses. One such drone in particular, which appeared to be called a “SuperCum,” caught the attention of users on Twitter.

“Glory to Ukrainian Air Defense but what is SuperCum?!” one user asked.

"Glory to Ukrainian Air Defense but what is SuperCum?!" one user asked.

The term quickly shot to the top of Twitter’s trending list, with many users expressing shock and confusion over the appearance of SuperCum on their feeds.

“why tf is supercum trending,” another added.

"why tf is supercum trending," another added.

As is often the case, the viral term quickly led to a barrage of memes. While some attempted to mock Ukraine, others used the incident to poke fun at Russia.

“SuperCum classic,” one user wrote above a humorously but incorrectly-captioned video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

An alleged Ukrainian user uploaded a photograph of the drone model in question, arguing that “The russian drone ‘SuperCum’ that we shot down last night looks exactly how I thought it would.”

The russian drone “SuperCum” that we shot down last night looks exactly how I thought it would pic.twitter.com/DOIEtL80F8 — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz) May 16, 2023

But where did the claim originate?

In a statement on Telegram, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the country had successfully shot down 18 missiles “from the northern, southern, and eastern fronts.”

Zaluzhnyi also confirmed that Ukraine had taken out numerous “Shahed-136/131 attack drones” as well as three other tactical drones used for surveillance.

The findings were also repeated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose Telegram channel is listed at the bottom corner of the graphic. Yet the version on the Telegram channel for the Ukrainian Air Force clearly states “SuperCam,” not “SuperCum.”

But it turns out that numerous official Ukrainian social media channels had initially shared the SuperCum version. After realizing their typo, the accounts quickly corrected and re-shared the image.

Although some users on Twitter attempted to blame Russia for creating the image, the Daily Dot was able to confirm that Ukrainian General Mykola Mykolayovyc shared the graphic with the typo on Telegram before deleting it.

The mistake was, however, widely mocked by pro-Russian users across social media.

It appears though that most of the users mentioning SuperCum on Twitter don’t mind the mistake.