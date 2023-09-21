Candace Owens calls allegations against former ‘commie leftist’ Russel Brand ‘credible’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens called the rape allegations against comedian Russell Brand ‘credible’ in a recent episode of her Daily Wire show.

Four women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault, and abuse in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, first published last Saturday in the Times.

The women, who spoke about their experience anonymously, claimed that Brand committed the alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013. According to one woman, The Times reported, Brand raped her against a wall at his home in LA.

“I’m stuck underneath the painting and he’s pushing up against me,” she told the Times. “He’s a lot taller than me. And he has that glazed look in his eye again. And I can’t move. And I told him, ‘Get off, get off.'”

After the alleged rape, the woman told the Times that she went to a Rape Treatment Center at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

“So yes, these allegations are credible,” Owens said on her show after summarizing the allegations in the Times report.

“Despite the fact that we may all love who Russell Brand is today, and I do love who Russell Brand is today, when Russell Brand was a commie leftist…he was a drug addict, he was a sex addict…he was being celebrated by the same media that is now trying to take him down,” Owens said.

“Why did the media wait until Russell Brand was clean and sober, and married, and having his third child…why wait until eleven years to bring forth these allegations?” Owens asked.

“Obviously,” Owens concluded, “this is a plot to take him down now that he is speaking about big government, that he is speaking out against COVID … they went, oh ok, we know your secrets, in fact we kept your secrets when you were our friend … when you were living like Hunter Biden we were willing to bury all of the stuff we know about you.”

“Two things can be true at once,” Owens said. “He is being pursued intentionally by the media … but also this allegation … regarding the LA woman is credible.”

Some conservative posters on X were skeptical of Owens’ position.

“Candace Owen’s as basically all of Daily Wire, is controlled opposition,” said @Poontangicus.

But others didn’t buy it. “Horrible take…wtf,” said @ObscureUnicorn.

“Candace seems to be making some wrong choices of late, and as far as I’m concerned, that makes *her* no longer credible,” said @a_meadowsweet. “[D]isappointing. I used to believe she was an independent thinker.”

“I generally like Candace Owns, but she’s wrong in that one,” said @BonfireWisdom. “Russell needs his day in court before he is just convicted in the media and punished for crimes he has not been found to commit yet.”

Others just didn’t care. “I don’t think many are arguing they aren’t credible,” said @BachelorJoker. “I think most (including me) are saying we don’t care and won’t cancel him unless he gets his fair day in court. Until then, it’s a hit job.”