‘The Republican party outside of Florida has no message’: Right-wing cope is all over the internet as ‘red wave’ dissipates

Elections are difficult to predict. Any Republican who supported former President Donald Trump as the 2016 election approached and saw nothing but poll after poll predicting a blowout Hillary Clinton victory should know that. Expectations should always be tempered. Measured.

Still, it’s not hard to get your hopes up. And yesterday, Republicans had their expectations sky high. A flurry of last-minute polls all pointed to one thing. A red wave. Massive gains in the House of Representatives and a potential Senate victory, given them a resolute bulwark against the liberal excessive of President Joe Biden.

Although a number of races have yet to be called, it wasn’t the night they hoped for. Not even close. The Senate will probably stay Democrat, and if a few more races break left, Republicans might not even get a House majority.

They may not even get a chance to subpoena Hunter Biden.

And all last night, as votes weren’t going in their favor, with a few important Virginia seats not flipping early, Senator-elect John Fetterman building up a massive lead in Philadelphia, and Blake Masters underperforming Trump’s 2020 in Arizona, conservatives were losing it. The five stages of grief all played out online as they realized that the voters they’d assumed were in love with their absurd policies like bombing hospitals and banning Hop on Pop were perhaps not as enthusiastic as they were.

Tomorrow is a new day. The fight goes one. If you’re bummed, wake up and lick your wounds.



Then get back after it. They’re never gonna stop. Neither should you. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 9, 2022

Before votes were counted, Matt Walsh, who became a prominent actor this election with his anti-trans agenda, declared that his efforts has been enough to resoundingly defeat Democrats.

“The pollsters may not be asking about it but there’s no doubt that the Democrat Party was partly doomed by its decision to go all in on gender ideology. We successfully made this a losing political issue for them,” he wrote.

The pollsters may not be asking about it but there’s no doubt that the Democrat Party was partly doomed by its decision to go all in on gender ideology. We successfully made this a losing political issue for them. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 8, 2022

Hours later, the party that he’d propped up was losing to “literally brain-damaged candidates.” (His own words.)

The Republican Party outside of Florida has no message. No discipline. No leadership. No courage to confront the important issues head on. That’s why they’re losing to literally brain damaged candidates. We need a total overhaul. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 9, 2022

Alas. And while Walsh was upset about the quality of the Democrat Dr. Memhet Oz lost to, a number of right-wingers were miffed at their own standard-bearers who made it through the primary.

Candidate. Quality. Matters. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 9, 2022

Charlie Kirk, who earlier in the day began spreading rumors about ballot fraud, was trolled by screenshots from his live stream, with the right-wing pundit looking more and more exasperated.

When that Red tsunami just trickles pic.twitter.com/xk9tfLxpZD — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 9, 2022

things going well on the charlie kirk show pic.twitter.com/uvZr8Os206 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 9, 2022

Over on Gab, a loss by the right-wing social media site’s handpicked antisemite, Doug Mastriano, caused an avalanche of slurs and hate speech. In Colorado, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), one of the right’s biggest firebrands, was expected to cruise to reelection. Instead, her race is too close to call. Photos from her victory party, when the first batch of ballots came in and showed her competitor Adam Frisch, leading, quickly went viral.

These before and after photos at @laurenboebert’s election party are giving me life pic.twitter.com/IqYaI9MxK9 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 9, 2022

Some Republicans even got so amped beforehand they thought they had a chance to take the governor’s house in New York. Which didn’t happen. Now, people are pledging they’ll never visit.

@GovKathyHochul Well I guess I will never visit NY to unsafe. To all tourists avoid like the plague! You will be murdered if you go to New York. #Election2022 #ElectionDay — Darth Hispanicus (@SciFiBrian007) November 9, 2022

And in perhaps the biggest upset of the night, a number of conservatives declared they were finally done with Trump, the party’s standard bearer for the past seven years.

I know morning after effects are magnified, but I'm seeing the dam really start to break on Trump discontent. Maybe it'll cool off, I dunno. But the conservatives I'm seeing are so done, including ones who are generally way more hardcore. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 9, 2022

Trump is DONE! Check out Fox News. They are already selling him down the river! He completely lost his mojo last night. His firewall collapsed. #Trump #Trumpisgoingtoprison #TrumpIsANationalSecurityRisk — Intrepid Dissenter🇺🇸 (@Calitaliano777) November 9, 2022

To be fair, the night wasn’t a complete loss for Republicans, and maybe even a victory. They may still take both houses of Congress, just not with the kind of margins they wanted. And they emerged with a new standard bearer for 2024 in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is riding a wave of momentum after a massive re-election victory.

But those facts don’t align at all with their feelings this morning.