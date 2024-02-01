‘Heartless & cruel’: James O’Keefe called out for sharing Tinder bio of White House staffer he duped

This week, James O’Keefe III shared an undercover video of a White House staffer saying President Joe Biden is “slowing down” and Vice President Kamala Harris was almost replaced as his running mate.

In the wake of his big reveal, O’Keefe is posting the staffer’s online profiles, including his Tinder account.

O’Keefe posted screenshots of Charlie Kraiger’s social media, including his now-deleted pages on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

He also included photos of Kraiger’s Tinder, which stated that he’s 34, looking for a long-term relationship, is around 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and works as a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst for the U.S. Government.

But even some of O’Keefe’s fans think is a step too far.

“I feel like this is unnecessary,” one woman tweeted. “You have to call them out. Do you, however, have to post his dating profile to millions of people? It seems like vigilante punishment.”

“I understand that we are in an information war,” another wrote. “But for independent media to be taken seriously, just cannot expose people beyond the story, his dating has zero relevance.”

One person even said they are no longer engaging with O’Keefe’s content as a result of how he treated Kraiger.

“This level doxxing is heartless & cruel,” a former O’Keefe X follower tweeted. “Could have easily blurred his face/name and had same effect. Unfollow.”

Other responses to O’Keefe’s screenshots of Kraiger’s Tinder, however, take homophobic jabs at Kraiger, including a deepfake video of his Tinder photo, and claims that he was only hired by the Biden White House because of his sexuality.

Not much remains of Kraiger online besides coverage of O’Keefe’s video and a rather prescient column Kraiger wrote in college in 2010 about having sympathy for “exploited celebrities.”

“I believe that we need to learn to appreciate the boundaries between a celebrity’s public and private life,” Kraiger wrote at the time. “We must react with empathy instead of anger, disgust or happiness to their problems.”