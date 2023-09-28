Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber’

After Vivek Ramaswamy was asked why he changed his mind about joining TikTok, which he once called ‘digital fentanyl,’ former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley lost patience and laid into him.

“This is infuriating,” Haley said, “because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have.”

“Yes it is,” Ramaswamy interjected.

“Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” Haley said, rolling her eyes.

“Hmm,” Ramaswamy said.

“150 million people are on TikTok, what that means is they can get your contacts, they can get your financial information, they can get your text messages, they can get all of these things,” Haley said.

“You’ve gone and you’ve helped China build, make medicines in China, not America, you’re now wanting kids to go and get on this social media that’s dangerous for all of us,” Haley went on while Ramaswamy tried to get a word in.

“You were in business with the Chinese that gave Hunter Biden $5 million: We can’t trust you,” Haley said, noting recent accusations about Ramaswamy’s ties to China that cropped up at the debate.

But users on X quickly pointed out that Haley once had kinder words for Ramaswamy not so long ago.

New York Times columnist Carlos Lozada highlighted the fact that Haley left a “glowing blurb” on the back of Ramaswamy’s latest book.

Nikki Haley has a glowing blurb on the back of Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest book:

“His combination of honesty, intellect, and foresight are exactly what we need to overcome our challenges in the years ahead.” pic.twitter.com/gRO2txWu9F — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosNYT) September 28, 2023

“In Woke, Inc., Vivek speaks the truth without fear: woke identity politics is dividing and weakening America at every level,” Haley wrote. “He urges us to lift up all Americans, rather than to pit ourselves against one another. His combination of honesty, intellect, and foresight are exactly what we need to overcome our challenges in the years ahead.”

