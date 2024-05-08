‘Vile’: Jen Psaki gets backlash for talking about Trump dying on MSNBC

Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden’s former White House Press Secretary and MSNBC host, talked about former President Donald Trump going to jail or dying on an appearance yesterday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Her comments about Trump earned her swift and visceral backlash from supporters of Trump who said her statement was disrespectful.

Psaki was on Morning Joe to promote her new book, Say More, in which she details her experiences working in the Administrations of both Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Host Willie Geist also asked Psaki why she thinks Republicans who have previously criticized Trump, like Minority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.), are now supporting him as the Republican Presidential nominee.

“I think many of them want to be close to power. They also assume, or have this thought in their mind that maybe Donald Trump will go away,” Psaki said. “Maybe he will go to jail. Maybe he will die, not to be too morbid. But maybe. He’s not a young man.”

Trump is 77 years old.

Eric Abbenante, a conservative documentarian, uploaded a clip of Psaki’s remarks on Trump bashed her.

“Instead of focusing on how to make the country better, Democrats fantasize about Trump in prison or dying,” Abbenante tweeted about Psaki. “They hate Trump more than they love America.”

Jen Psaki on Morning Joe: "Maybe Donald Trump will go away. Maybe he'll go to jail. Maybe he will die. Not to be too morbid. But maybe. He's not a young man."

Instead of focusing on how to make the country better, Democrats fantasize about Trump in prison or dying. They hate… pic.twitter.com/7kRXMKZgCr — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 7, 2024

The clip was then posted by Charlie Kirk, a far-right activist and the founder of Turning Point USA. Turning Point USA is an organization that educates high school and college students on conservative politics.

“Jen Psaki went on Morning Joe this morning to fantasize about all the ways Donald Trump can be taken off the chess board,” Kirk tweeted yesterday. “They want Trump dead.”

Jen Psaki went on Morning Joe this morning to fantasize about all the ways Donald Trump can be taken off the chess board:



"Maybe Donald Trump will go away. Maybe he'll go to jail. Maybe he will die. Not to be too morbid. But maybe. He's not a young man."



They want Trump dead. pic.twitter.com/pXtOgTEC12 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 7, 2024

Other conservative activists, like Benny Johnson and Joey Mannarino shared the clip as well with their own commentary. Johnson is a conservative YouTuber and Mannarino is a conservative political strategist and podcaster.

“Jen Psaki is on TV fantasizing about Trump going to jail and dying,” Johnson tweeted.

“These people are vile,” Mannarino tweeted about Psaki.

Sean Spicer, who acted as the White House Press Secretary under Trump, also retweeted Kirk’s post about Psaki.

Trump is currently on trial in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a payment his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial, put a gag order on Trump after he made public comments about the trial on Truth Social.

On Monday, Merchan fined Trump for violating the order and threatened him with jail time if he violated it again.

