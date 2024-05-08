Rudy Giuliani bought a ‘teaching documentary’ on how to obtain ‘freedom’ from adult content, bankruptcy records show

Rudy Giuliani bought a “teaching documentary” which tries to show viewers how to break their addiction to pornography, according to bank records filed in his ongoing bankruptcy case this week

The documentary, which is called “Into The Light,” takes viewers “through the fundamentals of change from bondage in sin to freedom in Christ,” according to a summary on the movie’s Vimeo page.

“Nothing blocks missions, shatters ministries, and destroys families like pornography does,” the description continues. “Into The Light will help convict, inspire, and equip you to kill sin.”

The documents were filed as part of an overdue tranche of bank records on Giuliani’s spending. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last December after being found guilty of defaming two election workers by accusing them of stealing votes from Donald Trump in Georgia during the 2020 election. Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to the defamed election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

In January, Giuliani said that he wouldn’t spend any more than $43,000 a month, which includes income from his retirement accounts and social security payments. According to the records he provided to the court, Giuliani gets around $4500 a month in social security. As of March he had around $1.1 million in a Citibank retirement account.

Giuliani said he’d use the money for alimony payments to his ex-wife Judith Giuliani, personal care, and food and housekeeping, reported the New York Times. But Giuliani ended up spending $120,000 in January alone, the newspaper reported. And bank records filed with the court show that he’s kept up the spending since then.

Included in the bank statements are a succession of subscription purchases for services like Paramount+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. On March 3rd alone, he racked up 28 Apple.com RECORD STORE charges totaling hundreds of dollars.

And at the end of the same month on the 29th, the Into The Light Documentary set him back $9.99.

Giuliani might just need the guidance.

Early last year, his former assistant Noelle Dunphy sued Giuliani for unpaid wages and persistent, ongoing sexual abuse and harassment. As part of her case, Dunphy included certified audio transcripts of Giuliani making a string of lewd and lascivious comments.

“Jewish men have small c*cks because they can’t use them after they get married,” Giuliani is recorded as saying in one conversation. “Whereas the Italian men use them all their lives so they get bigger.”

Giuliani also allegedly sexually harassed Dunphy and made lascivious remarks about her body on numerous occassions, as well as pressuring, coercing, and forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

“Your tits belong to me … Nobody else can get near these, okay?” Giuliani said in one transcript. “I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?”

“A sin is a way of seeing the world,” says Jeremy Pierre, a professor at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, early in the Into The Light documentary. “That trickery sort of gets in you. The Bible calls our own desires inside deceitful at times.”

