Nelnet app "Nelnet" in appstore on screen

PREMIO STOCK/Shutterstock (Licensed)

‘We all really said let me look at these stupid a** loans for the first time’: Student loan sites crash after Biden’s announcement

Nelnet and the Department of Education websites were both flooded with users attempting to check their loan status

Jacob Seitz 

Jacob Seitz

Tech

Posted on Aug 24, 2022   Updated on Aug 24, 2022, 3:20 pm CDT

Twitter users reported that Nelnet, a major student loan repayment service, crashed on Wednesday after President Biden announced up to $20,000 worth of student loan relief. 

Biden announced a plan on Wednesday that could see individuals making less than $125,000 annually have $10,000 of their federal student debt wiped away, and up to $20,000 if they received a Pell grant.

Details surrounding applications for the debt relief and qualifications are still somewhat murky and expected to be cleared up by the end of the week, but that didn’t stop people from trying to check their student loan balance on Nelnet. The surge in traffic seems to have crashed the website.

Twitter users were quick to tweet about the error and crack jokes over the absurdity of the situation.

“Millennial culture is crashing Nelnet because you can’t remember how much student loan debt above $10,000 you still have,” one user wrote

“I knew the second I tried to login to Nelnet that all my fellow, poverty stricken graduates had already beat me to it lol,” wrote another.

“lmfaoooo nelnet is DOWN 😭 we all really said let me look at these stupid ass loans for the first time in 3 years at the same time,” another said.

In a statement, Nelnet said it is “experiencing extremely high website and phone traffic” and directed users to the Department of Education website to determine debt relief eligibility.

The Debt Collective, a group that advocates for student debt relief, also said the Department of Education website was also down.

The group said they warned the White House about the possibility of a crash due to the lack of resources at the DOE, but the warnings fell on deaf ears.

“We tried to warn you,” the group said and referenced Biden’s extension of the payment pause until Dec. 31. “Make cancellation automatic. Good luck trying to turn payments on Jan 1. It’s not going to happen.”

Read more of the Daily Dot’s tech and politics coverage

Nevada’s GOP secretary of state candidate follows QAnon, neo-Nazi accounts on Gab, Telegram
Court filing in Bored Apes lawsuit revives claims founders built NFT empire on Nazi ideology
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Say hi to the Donald for us’: Florida police briefed armed right-wing group before they went to Jan. 6 protest
Inside the Proud Boys’ ties to ghost gun sales
‘Judas’: Gab users are furious its founder handed over data to the FBI without a subpoena
EXCLUSIVE: Anti-vax dating site that let people advertise ‘mRNA FREE’ semen left all its user data exposed
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 24, 2022, 3:18 pm CDT

Jacob Seitz

Jacob Seitz is a freelance journalist originally from Columbus, Ohio, interested in the intersection of culture and politics.

Jacob Seitz
 