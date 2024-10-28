Musk PAC ad branding Harris a ‘big old C-Word’ spectacularly backfired

Elon Musk’s political action committee America PAC is coming under fire for a new ad joking that Vice President Kamala Harris is a “C-Word.”

Featured Video

The C-Word in the video is “communist”—but critics think the ad was a not-so-subtle reference to the derogatory term for women, given its tongue-in-cheek trigger warning at the beginning.

“Warning: this ad contains multiple instances of the C-Word. Viewer discretion is advised,” the ad begins.

“Kamala Harris is a C-Word. You heard that right, a big old C-Word,” the narrator continues. “In fact, all of the other C-Words think she’s the biggest C-Word of them all. That’s right, she’s a tax-hiking, regulation-loving, gun-grabbing communist. And the worst part? She’s proud of it. Kamala Harris, the C-Word America simply can’t afford. See you nationwide Tuesday, November 5th.”

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/america/status/1849924088359219706

Musk’s PAC has faced a barrage of criticism since the release of the ad on Friday, with critics mocking the ad’s appeal to women as polling suggests Harris is maintaining a healthy lead over Trump among women voters.

“WHAT? What woman wouldn’t be unbelievably offended by this? THIS is meant to shore up your vote with undecided women??” blasted one person.

“They’re calling it the most effective outreach to women in history,” swiped someone else.

Advertisement

Others noted just how few likes the ad got prior to getting called out.

“2 days, 537k followers, and 86 likes. Id delete my account and sell the app to mark cuban,” wrote one poster.

Countered one Harris supporter: “My C word for Kamala Harris is COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.