Marjorie Taylor Greene churns right-wing AOC rumor mill with ‘choose life this time’ post

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dipped her toes into the right-wing rumor mill on Monday when calling on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to birth a child.

“Have a baby. Choose life this time,” Greene wrote. “You’ll be happier.”

Greene’s comment was in response to a post in which Ocasio-Cortez criticized standup comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” during former President Donald Trump’s rally in New York on Sunday.

In it, she called out Greene and “neo-Nazis stripping women’s rights.”

While the remark may seem random to the casual observer, Greene’s commentary came as right-wing users on social media rampantly spread the rumor that Ocasio-Cortez is pregnant.

AOC Pregnant Rumors

In numerous posts on X, critics of Ocasio-Cortez began asserting en masse that the left-wing politician was “glowing” and therefore likely expecting a child.

“Yall AOC is glowing. She’s stunning, evil and dumb, but stunning,” the user @junebotprolly wrote. “Only 2 reasons for this come to mind. Either she spent about $100k on her face or she’s pregnant.”

Others couldn’t quite put their finger on the reasoning behind their beliefs but argued that the congresswoman’s “vibe” pointed towards a pregnancy.

“Getting a vibe that AOC is pregnant, can’t explain what specifically is doing it and I’m likely wrong,” @TheDanPeters added. “Just something that popped into my head watching footage of her.”

Despite the rumors, Ocasio-Cortez has, at no point, stated that she is pregnant.

Getting a vibe that AOC is pregnant, can’t explain what specifically is doing it and I’m likely wrong. Just something that popped into my head watching footage of her. — Dan Peters (@TheDanPeters) October 28, 2024

Conservatives pushed the rumor further by suggesting that her apparent silence was politically motivated.

Specifically, countless users argued that Ocasio-Cortez was hiding a pregnancy because revealing so would be detrimental to abortion rights ahead of the 2024 presidential election next week.

“AOC is definitely pregnant btw. She won’t announce it until after the election, looks bad for the pro-abortion messaging,” user @officer_Lew said. “Imagine hiding your pregnancy to promote that others end theirs.”

At the same time, other users jokingly argued that the abortion angle was actually proof that the congresswoman wasn’t pregnant at all.

“I don’t think AOC is pregnant,” @1VeryChillDude continued. “It would be too much a betrayal.”

I don’t think AOC is pregnant. It would be too much a betrayal for her to not choose to abort. — A Chill Man (@1VeryChillDude) October 29, 2024

Greene’s post also appeared to be referencing a remark made by Ocasio-Cortez in June 2022 in which she said she was grateful to have the option of abortion after being raped roughly 10 years prior.

Yet, as noted by many in Greene’s replies, Ocasio-Cortez never said she had an abortion but that she merely had the option. Greene’s comment that she should “choose life this time” is pure speculation.

“Increasingly vile stuff from MAGA world folks as we get closer to the election,” @jbendery said. “A reminder that @AOC has talked openly about feeling grateful that abortion was an option when she was raped in NYC a decade or so ago.”

