Mike Johnson’s wife scrubs Christian counseling website after wildly offensive statements revealed

The wife of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-la.), the newly elected House Speaker, took down a website advertising her counseling services following a HuffPost report that detailed documents on the site that compared homosexuality to bestiality and incest.

Onward Christian Counseling Services, which is owned and run by Kelly Johnson, took down its website after the report detailed a 2017 operating agreement that stated the company’s corporate bylaws.

Within the corporate bylaws was a statement that the business was grounded in the belief that sex should only be between a man and woman married to each other.

It also put gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the same category as people who practice bestiality or incest, lumping them all into the same category of “sexual immorality.”

“We believe and the Bible teaches that any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography or any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God,” reads a passage from the eight-page business document shared by HuffPost.

According to a separate report by Insider, Kelly Johnson’s counseling service also classifies people into “choleric,” “phlegmatic,” and other ancient personality types supposedly ordained by God.

The Johnsons were flung into the spotlight after a chaotic and prolonged hunt for a new Speaker following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) ouster. Johnson emerged as a candidate after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and others were unable to obtain a sufficient number of votes from his GOP colleagues.

Since assuming the speakership, Johnson has come under criticism for past remarks—including his staunch anti-LGBTQ views.

Johnson, who describes himself as “Bible-believing Christian” has since said he believes the Supreme Court’s landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling legalization gay marriage is settled law.

“I respect the rule of law and also genuinely love all people, regardless of their lifestyle choices,” he said last Thursday. “This is not about the people themselves.”

He also previously lobbied on behalf of a Noah’s Ark monument, which pushed the belief that Noah saved dinosaurs from the Great Flood.