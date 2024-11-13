Former GOP congressman’s $2.5 million GoFundMe trolled over his anti-Obamacare vote

Left-wing trolls bombarded a GoFundMe page for Michael Grimm, a former Republican congressman when he experienced a life-altering injury.

In September, Grimm was paralyzed from the waist down after he was thrown from a horse during a polo tournament.

A former Marine and FBI agent, the 54-year-old previously represented Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn before resigning in January 2015 after being convicted of tax evasion.

Following conviction, Grimm served eight months in prison.

Grimm then worked as a host on Newsmax.

On Veterans Day, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) acknowledged Grimm’s accident and his previous service as a Marine, wishing him a “full and speedy recovery.”

In the aftermath of his accident, friend and former New York City council member Vincent Ignizio set up a fundraising page for the Republican’s medical treatment.

“Through the grace of God and the amazing medical teams who have helped him, Mr Grimm has miraculously thread [sic] the needle to survive,” the fundraising page said, stating that treatment to help Grimm walk again would cost “millions of dollars.”

Aiming to raise $2.5 million, the fundraiser, organized via GoFundMe, amassed over $400,000 in support.

In response to this fundraising, critics of the congressman flocked to the page to highlight the congressman’s previous opposition to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). In 2012, Grimm voted alongside the Republican majority to repeal the act, also dubbed “Obamacare.”

This repeal failed after a 2012 Supreme Court ruling upheld the ACA as constitutional.

The Affordable Care Act aims to increase access to healthcare for Americans who would otherwise be unable to afford it.

Now struggling to pay for his own medical treatments, critics have pointed to the irony of Grimm’s situation.

The X account @DisavowTrump20 drew attention to the fundraising on Monday, stating, “This is former GOP Rep. Michael Grimm. He was recently involved in a tragic accident that has left him paralyzed and is seeking $2.5 million on GoFundMe to cover his expenses. Grimm voted against the Affordable Care Act to block health care access for millions of Americans.”

“I have consistently opposed the health care law because of its economy-crushing taxes and steep price tag, which harm our businesses and do little to address the core issue facing our healthcare system,” the congressman said following his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

One anonymous commenter on GoFundMe wrote: “Hahahahahaha! You’re a douchebag! Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! Maybe the Donald will help you out with a concept of a better health care plan. I bet he never heard of you, loser! This is the best $5 I’ve ever spent. Do we get a refund if you die? Tots and Pears!”

Shortly after the GoFundMe was targeted, comments were disabled on the fundraiser.

On X, one user responded to the fundraiser, saying “Medicare is a giant GoFundMe that everyone pays into and everyone benefits from. GoFundMe takes 10%, so I wonder how the “government inefficiencies” narrative will go now…”

Responding to the circumstances of the injury, another wrote “OMG He’s paralyzed bc he fell off his horse during a polo game match! Only the wealthy have opportunities to play polo, bc each match requires u to own at least 3-5 thoroughbreds to keep saddled & fresh, for when u switch horses, allowing tired horses to cool down b4 reentry.”

Others were critical of the attacks on Grimm, condemning the lack of compassion shown to the ex-congressman.

On Reddit, in the thread r/StatenIsland, his former constituents rejoiced.

Responding to the fundraiser, a user wrote “This man has congressional health insurance for life. He doesn’t need a go fund me – his former constituents are paying his medical bills in perpetuity.”

At present, schemes such as the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHB) provide health care benefits for government employees. As someone in active work outside of Congress, Grimm would no longer be able to access these schemes.

Some also pointed to a 1999 incident at a Queens club where Grimm was accused of abusing his powers as an FBI agent. It was alleged that Grimm, while on a date, threatened his date’s estranged husband, saying he would “make him fucking disappear.”

Witnesses claim that Grimm returned to the club twice, pulling a gun, and allegedly bringing along FBI and NYPD officers.

Another critic, responding to Eric Adams’ statement on X, wrote “Sorry as a Staten Islander he earned his Karma fair and square.”

