MMA bros rush to claim they could whoop Mark Zuckerberg after Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu videos go viral

Viral footage of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg participating in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) tournament has led some to believe that the billionaire tech entrepreneur is becoming an alpha, right-wing, bro.

The video, taken by spectators on Saturday at Woodside High School in Woodside, California, shows Zuckerberg grappling with two different opponents before ultimately being awarded a gold and silver medal.

Mark Zuckerberg jiujitsu match last Saturday. He showed great heart 👏 pic.twitter.com/w9smXRVhTG — Luca Atalla (@lucaatalla) May 8, 2023

Zuckerberg’s foray into combat sports, which reportedly began during the coronavirus pandemic, has seemingly caused some right-wing users to change their views on the tech titan. Whereas Zuckerberg was previously seen as a left-wing member of the Silicon Valley elite, a growing number of conservatives now say the Meta CEO has changed.

One prominent commentator, for example, argued in a tweet on Monday that Facebook had slowed down its censorship of right-wing voices. The proof? Zuckerberg’s interest in BJJ.

“It’s not a coincidence that Facebook has (relatively) let up on some of the worst censorship,” he tweeted. “This is why they don’t want people training. Once you stop being a goober, the bugman parasite is purged from the mind via the heat of self transformation.”

Numerous users in Cernovich’s replies suggested that Zuckerberg’s testosterone levels had undoubtedly jumped due to his involvement in BJJ, causing him to turn away from his previous liberal leanings.

“Exercise boosts T,” one user wrote. “High T and Leftism don’t mix.”

Some users even mocked those that seemed to alter their opinion on the billionaire due to his fascination with mixed martial arts.

MMA/BJJ guys before: "Zuck is an evil person silencing the truth and censoring people, a mainstream media demon!"



*Zuck starts BJJ*



"He's the best lol!" pic.twitter.com/H8ZVdTOeoE — PLUTO 🇨🇳 (@PlutoMMA) May 9, 2023

Others declared that Zuckerberg is no longer a “beta” male.

Lets take a second look at Mark Zuckerberg



– multibillionaire under 40

– literally controls the world

– fights and trains in BJJ

– jet-skies in private islands he owns

– has married his teenage love

– multiple kids



How is he a “beta male” again? — Wifi Money Plant (@WifiMoneyPlant) May 8, 2023

Countless others, though, critiqued his form and claimed that they would undoubtedly beat the tech CEO in hand-to-hand combat.

“If I see Zuck in a tournament I’m sandbagging and demoting myself back to white belt to absolutely wreck this billionaire for 7 minutes,” one user wrote. “All wrists locks too so he can’t type for a month which will break his heart.”

If I see Zuck in a tournament I’m sandbagging and demoting myself back to white belt to absolutely wreck this billionaire for 7 minutes. All wrists locks too so he can’t type for a month which will break his heart https://t.co/bDy3ZGatY7 — Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) May 7, 2023

No level change, hunched back, horrible head placement, stiff legs. https://t.co/qCLR6GdpiF — David Koresh's bastard Son (@AcabBaile) May 8, 2023

me if i was in that BJJ tourney with Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/9jWhde82Yy — YaMothersCousinSonFrmElmSt (@selfm4degraphix) May 8, 2023

A number of users said they initially thought the images were AI-generated.

This is not AI generated? https://t.co/TnUqraYNA7 — Doc Zenith (@Selikeh) May 8, 2023

AI is advancing too fast!



What happened to halting AI for 6 months? https://t.co/iUaS6HyxKm — ijmakan.eth 🦇🔊 (@ijmakan) May 9, 2023

During an interview on the Joe Rogan podcast in August, Zuckerberg credited the “primal” nature of the sport with improving his overall health.

“MMA is the perfect thing,” Zuckerberg said. “After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it’s like now I’m ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day.”