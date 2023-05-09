MMA bros rush to claim they could whoop Mark Zuckerberg after Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu videos go viral

Viral footage of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg participating in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) tournament has led some to believe that the billionaire tech entrepreneur is becoming an alpha, right-wing, bro.
The video, taken by spectators on Saturday at Woodside High School in Woodside, California, shows Zuckerberg grappling with two different opponents before ultimately being awarded a gold and silver medal.
Zuckerberg’s foray into combat sports, which reportedly began during the coronavirus pandemic, has seemingly caused some right-wing users to change their views on the tech titan. Whereas Zuckerberg was previously seen as a left-wing member of the Silicon Valley elite, a growing number of conservatives now say the Meta CEO has changed.
One prominent commentator, for example, argued in a tweet on Monday that Facebook had slowed down its censorship of right-wing voices. The proof? Zuckerberg’s interest in BJJ.
“It’s not a coincidence that Facebook has (relatively) let up on some of the worst censorship,” he tweeted. “This is why they don’t want people training. Once you stop being a goober, the bugman parasite is purged from the mind via the heat of self transformation.”
Numerous users in Cernovich’s replies suggested that Zuckerberg’s testosterone levels had undoubtedly jumped due to his involvement in BJJ, causing him to turn away from his previous liberal leanings.
“Exercise boosts T,” one user wrote. “High T and Leftism don’t mix.”
Some users even mocked those that seemed to alter their opinion on the billionaire due to his fascination with mixed martial arts.
Others declared that Zuckerberg is no longer a “beta” male.
Countless others, though, critiqued his form and claimed that they would undoubtedly beat the tech CEO in hand-to-hand combat.
“If I see Zuck in a tournament I’m sandbagging and demoting myself back to white belt to absolutely wreck this billionaire for 7 minutes,” one user wrote. “All wrists locks too so he can’t type for a month which will break his heart.”
A number of users said they initially thought the images were AI-generated.
During an interview on the Joe Rogan podcast in August, Zuckerberg credited the “primal” nature of the sport with improving his overall health.
“MMA is the perfect thing,” Zuckerberg said. “After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it’s like now I’m ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day.”