Marjorie Taylor Greene’s public harassment of Parkland victims resurfaces after she complains about being confronted at a restaurant

Monday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) complained about being confronted in a restaurant. Greene said that a woman and her adult son “attacked” and “screamed” at her.

“They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views,” she wrote. “People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”

Greene’s unconfirmed story and lament were not met with much sympathy. Instead, it inspired many to recall her own bad behavior, particularly the time she accosted Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg in the street.

As the Daily Dot first reported, Greene filmed herself following Hogg and calling out questions as he blatantly ignored her.

Greene was so proud of herself for harassing Hogg that she posted the video to Facebook.

People wasted no time reminding her of this incident after the congresswoman complained about being confronted in a restaurant.

“This you stalking and harassing David Hogg, a student?” @KaivanShroff wrote, underscoring the fact that Greene is a public servant and thus should be more prepared to be confronted by the public.

@natsechobbyist tweeted, “Cool story, Bro. Remember when you stalked and harassed @davidhogg111?”

Hogg himself joined the discourse on Tuesday morning, commenting, “Hate when that happens.”

Hate when that happens.

She was self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.

People posted additional videos of Greene engaging in similar behavior or condoning it.

In one video, she laughed about confronting people. In another, she called out insults through the mail slot of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) office.

Multiple Twitter users also called Greene out for heckling President Joe Biden during the State of the Union.

“….says the woman who screamed ‘Liar!’ at the President of the United States during the State of the Union Address,” commented @BernieTafoya.

A few believe that Greene’s own actions have normalized being disrespectful to others.

“[People] should not act this way,” wrote one. “Unfortunately though, this is the world you’ve helped create [with] the divisive narrative you’ve had. You can’t be shocked when this stuff happens.”

A handful of commenters were skeptical of Greene’s account, particularly given her penchant for filming encounters.

“With so many people witnessing this, I’m shocked there is no video evidence,” @JohnMLatimer wrote.

why is there no footage of MGT getting screamed at could it be that shes lying again https://t.co/FB47WB8saI — Jungle420 🇬🇧 (@Junglethc420) February 28, 2023

The overwhelming majority don’t appear to have much sympathy for Greene.

“Sounds like they were exercising their First Amendment rights,” wrote one.