‘Scorched earth’: Laura Loomer unleashes anti-GOP tirade after reportedly getting booted from Trump’s entourage

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer is going on an anti-Republican tirade after reportedly being banned from traveling with former President Donald Trump.

The conspiracy theorist, who traveled with Trump to his recent presidential debate before appearing at a 9/11 event, stirred anger among Republicans who feel her presence is a detriment to the campaign.

Trump initially responded to the backlash by telling reporters that he “didn’t control Laura,” dubbing her a “free spirit.”

But with Loomer seemingly unable to keep her outrageous and offensive remarks to herself—and with Trump reportedly receiving numerous phone calls from concerned advisors and donors—the far-right provocateur, according to the Washington Post, was ultimately barred from regularly traveling with Trump.

Not only that, Trump is said to have privately described Loomer as “crazy” to those close to him.

Laura Loomer will NOT be invited to travel with President Trump any longer, and he called her crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mv0AOrgPPT — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) September 22, 2024

Since then, Loomer has unleashed on the Republican Party in an endless stream of posts on X. And although it’s unclear if the anger is related to her loss of access, many users say they see a pattern.

“Laura Loomer going scorched earth on the Republican Party after being told she could no longer travel with 45,” one user wrote.

Laura Loomer going scorched earth on the Republican Party after being told she could no longer travel with 45* pic.twitter.com/dyjsuObc12 — StrictlyKamala🥥 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) September 23, 2024

In one example, Loomer responded on Sunday to a conservative user who accused her of “biting the hand that feeds you” by calling Republicans useless.

“What does the Republican Party do for me?” Loomer asked. “They have never done anything for me? I do everything for myself.”

What does the Republican Party do for me?



They have never done anything for me?



I do everything for myself. https://t.co/eyrKdZRvV3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 22, 2024

While Loomer is clearly popular among Trump’s supporters, most Republican lawmakers appear opposed to her antics.

Even conspiratorial politicians such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) find Loomer’s worldview concerning. Greene became a target of Loomer in recent weeks after the lawmaker criticized her for making racist remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris.

In another post on Sunday, Loomer once again lashed out at Republicans for “doing nothing over the last 4 years.”

“If Republicans keep the House and take back the Senate, it won’t be because they deserve it. It will only be because they rode the coattails of Donald Trump,” she said. “Not a single Republican is happy with the GOP. They have done nothing over the last 4 years if we are being honest.”

If Republicans keep the House and take back the Senate, it won’t be because they deserve it.



It will only be because they rode the coattails of Donald Trump.



Not a single Republican is happy with the GOP. They have done nothing over the last 4 years if we are being honest. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 22, 2024

Aside from her racist remarks, Loomer recently also helped spread the debunked claim that Haitian migrants in Ohio were eating cats en masse.

Loomer also pushed the claim that Harris wore earrings with a built-in earpiece in order to “cheat” during the debate.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.