‘What we buying?’: GameStop stock legend Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty, resurfaces after 3 years

Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty on X, posted on the platform yesterday for the first time in three years. In 2021, Gill and others inspired by him via Reddit short squeezed GameStop stock that had been undervalued by financial traders, earning them millions of dollars in the process.

As a result of Gill’s return, the stock price for GameStop more than doubled yesterday and had quadrupled as of Tuesday morning.

After finding immense fame for his GameStop stock positioning and testifying in front of the House Financial Services Committee in 2021, Gill seemed to retreat back into a more private life. He didn’t even post anything online for the release of Dumb Money, a 2023 movie that tells Gill’s story, in which he is portrayed by Hollywood actor Paul Dano.

But on Sunday, Gill tweeted a drawing of a man leaning forward in his seat. According to Know Your Meme, the image is meant to signify “when thing’s start getting serious.”

And then yesterday, Gill shared a stream of movie clips from films like Avengers 2: Age of Ultron, V for Vendetta, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and many others. As of publication, Gill is still tweeting movie clips.

His first tweet showcasing the meme had over 24 million views on X as of Tuesday and had been responded to over 11,000 times. Many X users were eager to know if Gill was heading another short squeeze, and if so, what company’s stocks would be involved.

“Hey bro what we buying,” an X user replied.

“How can I join the presale?” another person wrote.

Though Gill is now active on X again, he has not posted publicly on his Reddit profile, u/DeepFuckingValue, since April 2021. Nor has he posted on r/WallStreetBets, the subReddit in which Redditors assembled to buy GameStop stocks in 2021. Presently, r/WallStreetBets has 15 million members.

Gill is known for piloting the first “meme stock,” or stocks that netizens came together to support and trade. As they’re unpredictable—GameStop’s stock was nearly irrelevant before Gill, as meme stocks make the financial market more volatile. In addition to GameStop’s stock spiking again, stocks for movie theater chain AMC and software company Blackberry are, too.

But it seems like everyone is a bit perplexed by Gill’s movie references on X—even r/WallStreetBets’ X account, @WallStreetBets.

“Roaring Kitty did not go anywhere,” the account tweeted today. “He was just preparing to tweet an entire meme movie and it took 3 years to make.”

While it remains unclear if any incident such as the GameStop stock fiasco can be reproduced, followers of Gill are hoping to join the next big thing.

