A Virginia man was arrested for making death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris on the predominantly right-wing social media site Gettr, according to a federal complaint filed Friday.

But the threats posted by Frank Lucio Carillo spanned more than just Harris and showed traces of QAnon beliefs.

Using a pseudonym on Gettr, Carillo called for Harris to suffer a “slow agonizing death” and promised to “personally pluck out her eyes with a pair of pliers,” among other threats. Gettr is an alt-tech social media platform founded by former Trump associate Steve Bannon.

Carillo’s threats against Harris first came to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s attention after the Maricopa County Recorder’s office notified FBI of a July 27 post stating “someone needs to kill this fuck [Recorder Stephen Richer].”

Richer, who recently lost his primary, is no stranger to death threats, after his continuous rejection of widespread election fraud conspiracies.

But Richer and Harris are far from the only people targeted by Carillo on Gettr.

A Daily Dot review of the profile, which remains live as of Monday afternoon, found an abundance of sexist, racist, Islamophobic and generally hateful rhetoric.

The death threats began at the very beginning of Carillo’s comment history, with his second-ever comment posted on March 31 reading “KILLALLCCP.”

“ALL MIGRANTS MUST DIE,” he wrote in another post that day.

Across all comments, Carillo called for the death of a number of groups—such as “all communists,” “all liberal socialists pigs,” “all illegals,” and all of Hollywood—in addition to naming specific individuals.

He advocated for “BEAT[ING] THE HELL OUT OF ALL IMMIGRANTS” and expressed a clear animosity toward Muslims in particular.

“FUCK ALL MUSLIMS THEY ALL MUST DIE,” one post stated.

“NO MUSLIMS EVER IN POLITICS,” read another one.

The Israel-Hamas war seemed only to spur his fury as he promoted calls for the death of pro-Palestine protesters—though he used an antisemitic trope in the process.

“JEWS MAYBE THIEVES BUT PALESTINIANS ARE MURDERS AND THIEVES AND CONTROL FREAKS ALL PAL. MUST DIE” he wrote.

In another post, he called for people to stop pro-Palestine protesters with “BASEBALL BATS WHEN YOU SEE THEM YOU CRACK THEIR HEADS OPEN UNTIL DEAD.”

In addition to Harris, Carillo called for the deaths of President Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Clinton family, the Obama family, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and more.

Not everyone targeted, however, was a political figure. He similarly made threats against Ellen DeGeneres, Alec Baldwin, and a number of media figures.

In addition to expressing disbelief over Biden’s 2020 win, Carillo’s rantings showed evidence of his belief in another conspiracy—notably, the QAnon-backed belief that Hollywood and the global elite are comprised of a cabal of pedophiles.

“3/4 OF CONGRESS OR MORE ALREADY HAD OR HAVE KIDDIE PORN,” he baselessly alleged in one post, and accused a number of celebrities of being pedophiles in separate posts.

“BILL CLINTON OBAMA BIDEN AND FAMILY ARE ALL PEDOPHILES AND SO IS 95% OF CONGRESS,” another post stated.

Carillo’s ramblings also took aim at COVID-19 vaccines and theorized that the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was an “inside job from the Democraps.”

“The gaggle of secret service agents that were female were busy playing with their pussies,” he said, echoing right-wing criticisms over female Secret Service agents’ response to the rally shooting.

Throughout the hundreds of comments posted in the past four months, Carillo consistently called for the creation of a militia to fight back and advocated for a civil war started by the right.

“DESTROY ALL DEMOCRAPS LET’S HAVE A BLOOD BATH,” he said.

Despite the numerous and overwhelming number of threats, Carillo’s arrest came as a surprise to himself.

“This is all over a comment, huh?” he said incredulously to investigators, per the complaint.

“| guess I’m gonna need a lawyer.”

