A kiss during the State of the Union on Tuesday evening between First Lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is currently dividing the internet.
The moment, which saw the pair briefly lock lips, took place as Biden entered the chamber to take her seat.
The greeting immediately stirred a wide range of reactions on social media, with many, especially conservatives, finding the moment totally bizarre and indicative of some secret relationship.
“Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala’s husband on the LIPS!?” right-wing commentator Benny Johnson asked.
It wasn’t long until the jokes started rolling in as well, with many describing the kiss as overly passionate.
“Men – to find true happiness, find a woman who will kiss you like Jill Biden kisses other people’s husbands,” the far-right conspiracy theorist known as Catturd said.
Others began suggesting that President Joe Biden, First Lady Kamala Harris, and their partners were all secretly swingers or wife-swapping.
“Disrespectful swingers #JillBiden and Kamala’s husband at the #StateOfTheUnionAddress,” another added.
Conservative luminaries wondered whether it was normal and called the two “freaks.”
But some prominent liberal accounts objected to the focus, saying it was indicative of “mommy issues” within the party, although it’s unclear what they might have meant by it.