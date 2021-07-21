‘It’s too late’: This doctor describes dying COVID patients who beg for the vaccine

From our friends at Nautilus.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Alabama, Dr. Brytney Cobia said all but one of her COVID patients did not receive the vaccine. The vaccinated patient only needed extra oxygen and is expected to fully recover, but many of the others are dying from the virus—and some of those patients are begging for the COVID vaccine as they lay in the hospital.

In a Facebook post written on July 18, Cobia wrote that she’s made a lot of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately. But it’s come at a cost.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” Cobia wrote. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

Read the rest of the story on Nautilus.

