‘It’s too late’: This doctor describes dying COVID patients who beg for the vaccine

"One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine."

Tech

Published Jul 21, 2021

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Alabama, Dr. Brytney Cobia said all but one of her COVID patients did not receive the vaccine. The vaccinated patient only needed extra oxygen and is expected to fully recover, but many of the others are dying from the virus—and some of those patients are begging for the COVID vaccine as they lay in the hospital.

In a Facebook post written on July 18, Cobia wrote that she’s made a lot of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately. But it’s come at a cost. 

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” Cobia wrote. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

*First Published: Jul 21, 2021, 1:48 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for The Daily Dot. She is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Arlington and former editor in chief of the student newspaper The Shorthorn.

