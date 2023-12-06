Ian Miles Cheong Community Noted to death for trying to suck up to Musk by claiming he hates ‘Grand Theft Auto’ too

An apparent attempt by right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong to impress billionaire Elon Musk went awry on Tuesday thanks to a Community Note on X.

After the trailer for the long-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA6) dropped on Monday, Musk was met with widespread ridicule after stating that he refused to play the series’ previous installment due to its focus on crime.

“Tried, but didn’t like doing crime,” Musk wrote. “GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it.”

Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

Amid the mockery, the Malaysia-based Cheong attempted to agree with Musk by stating that he too was opposed to the game’s violence.

“I’m glad shooting cops in Cyberpunk2077 is completely optional,” Cheong said. “Never finished GTA5 either.”

Cheong was soon met with the same ridicule as Musk, but not because he claimed to share the same opinion. Instead, a Community Note revealed that Cheong had written a staggering number of articles about his experience with the game.

“Ian Miles Cheong has written up to 255 Gameranx articles covering GTA V, including descriptions of personally killing or evading (virtual) police in game’s singleplayer mode,” the note said.

I’m glad shooting cops in Cyberpunk 2077 is completely optional. Never finished GTA5 either. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 5, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Cheong was quickly derided by countless gamers across social media.

“Malaysian grifter, RT columnist and @elonmusk fanboy Ian Miles Cheong has been sucking up to his idol again,” one user said. “Just stop Ian, Elon’s not giving you a Cybertruck.”

Malaysian grifter, RT columnist and @elonmusk fanboy Ian Miles Cheong has been sucking up to his idol again.



Just stop Ian, Elon's not giving you a Cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/FKYC1x0n1Q — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) December 6, 2023

one of the most pathetic and funniest reply chains i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/4bFVLRL6IN — beer person (@CantEverDie) December 5, 2023

Others soon uncovered numerous posts on X that Cheong had made over the years praising GTA5.

In one such post from 2016, Cheong even described GTA5 as the best game in existence for its genre.

“Playing GTA V, and, uh, yea, it’s better than any other modern day open world game that’s been released since. Sorry, Mafia III,” he said.

ian miles cheong making some shit up just so he shares the same pathetic loser ass opinion as elon is next level dickriding bc why would anyone lie about this 😭😭 https://t.co/MYz8YqPfU5 pic.twitter.com/sIVC6EUNOG — izzy in the water 🦋 (@shrimpfriedizzy) December 5, 2023

Ian Miles Cheong: Elon you hate GTA because you have to kill police? Me too! I respect police so much. Just like you.



👥 Readers added context



𝗜𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗧𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵. pic.twitter.com/v6g1WOipgn — evan (@esjesjesj) December 5, 2023

Incredibly, despite his alleged opposition to shooting police in the game, Cheong later responded to a far-right account on X that highlighted Black people in GTA6 by stating: “You can shoot all of them.”

You can shoot all of them. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 5, 2023

Users on X swiftly responded to note Cheong’s apparent hypocrisy.

“Same dude who said he can’t stomach killing cops in GTA btw,” one user wrote. “But apparently black people is fair game.”

GTA6 is set to be released in 2025.