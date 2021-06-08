free weed covid vaccine

Here’s where you can get free weed for getting a COVID vaccine

Joints for jabs, indeed.

Nahila Bonfiglio 

Nahila Bonfiglio

Published Jun 8, 2021

As the number of people seeking out a COVID-19 vaccine starts to ebb, officials are trying out methods to motivate the hesitant. Cash incentives, free beer, and even free guns are all being offered by different entities, and even weed has joined the list of rewards for getting a jab. That’s right, in some U.S. states getting your COVID vaccine could earn you free marijuana.

Washington state, New York, and Washington D.C. are all offering free cannabis to people who get the vaccine. Individual dispensaries in a number of other states are also offering free marijuana to people who get their COVID vaccine, including in states like Arizona and Michigan. 

*First Published: Jun 8, 2021, 4:12 pm CDT

Nahila Bonfiglio reports on geek culture and gaming. Her work has also appeared on KUT's Texas Standard (Austin), KPAC-FM (San Antonio), and the Daily Texan.

