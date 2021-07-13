A person touching the Facebook logo on a smartphone in the dark.

Facebook employees accused of accessing personal data to track women

The details come from a new book 'An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination.'

Andrew Wyrich 

Published Jul 13, 2021   Updated Jul 13, 2021, 10:42 am CDT

A Facebook engineer used his access to user data to track down a woman who had left them after they fought, according to a new book.

Insider reports that An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, details how Facebook had numerous employees who abused their access to user data to track down women.

One engineer used the location data to “confront” a woman who he was vacationing with in Europe. The data he used allowed him to find her in a different hotel. Another engineer looked at “years of private conversations” of a woman after she stopped responding to him after a date, the book says according to Insider.

Overall, Facebook fired 52 employees between January 2014 and August 2015 for abusing their access to user data. The book also notes that engineers abused their access to data “nearly every month.”

In a statement to Insider, a Facebook spokesperson said it has “fired every single employee ever found to be improperly accessing data.”

You can read all of the Insider report here.

*First Published: Jul 13, 2021, 10:00 am CDT

Andrew Wyrich is the deputy tech editor at the Daily Dot. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

