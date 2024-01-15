‘Glorious leader can lift EIGHT boxes’: Trump praised for carrying pizza for firefighters—and gets memed

Supporters of Donald Trump are gushing and making memes on social media over footage of the former president carrying eight boxes of pizza.

Shared to X on Sunday by Trump’s senior political adviser Jason Miller, the video shows the presidential front-runner handing the pies to a fire department in Waukee, Iowa, ahead of the state caucuses.

“That’s a LOT of pizza!” Miller said.

“That’s a LOT of pizza!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IWctktjZ3I — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 14, 2024

The mundane publicity stunt quickly garnered unrelenting praise from Trump’s supporters online, who characterized the Republican’s actions as proof of his political prowess.

“Trump really connects with people,” one X user said. “Imagine any other contender in this race connecting like Trump does. He’s got dignity in the simplest of things.”

“WOW that is SO SO SO COOL!!!” another added. “And yes that is A LOT of pizza!!”

The popular right-wing commentator known as “johnny maga” went one step further by framing Trump’s pizza delivery as an undeniable feat of strength.

“Trump is carrying around 8 pizzas like it’s nothing,” johnny maga said. “Biden would face plant with more than 2.”

Trump is carrying around 8 pizzas like it’s nothing. Biden would face plant with more than 2. pic.twitter.com/aSkw194wh0 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 14, 2024

But the fawning from Trump supporters led to widespread mockery from critics, who highlighted just how bizarre the praise was.

“I’m told Schwarzenegger in his prime struggled to bench press 6 pizzas!” one user said.

I'm told Schwarzenegger in his prime struggled to bench press 6 pizzas! https://t.co/INfFmjuBWb — Irritated llama (@Irritatedllama) January 15, 2024

Trump supporters when he lifts the equivalent of 15 lbs https://t.co/2eRzitqsMP pic.twitter.com/TRSkpGRNT2 — 🐸 AJ 🐸 (@DivergentRogue) January 15, 2024

Numerous critics compared Trump’s supporters to members of a cult while arguing that their praise resembled something you’d expect to hear out of an authoritarian country.

“Our glorious leader can lift not one, not two, but EIGHT pizza boxes!” one user said while mimicking North Korean propaganda. “Truly God shines his glory upon him.”

“Our glorious leader can lift not one, not two, but EIGHT pizza boxes! Truly God shines his glory upon him.” https://t.co/PgfyMGBqeb pic.twitter.com/my2TYVCTpo — Robert Bork III (@BobbyBorkIII) January 14, 2024

Those seemingly unsupportive of either Trump or Biden weighed in as well by noting the absurdity of such comparisons.

“‘My 80 year old is more virile than your 80 year old’ is not the argument for a President you think it is,” one user wrote.

"My 80 year old is more virile than your 80 year old" is not the argument for a President you think it is. https://t.co/khCbr8oMkq — Chris Spangle (@chrisspangle) January 15, 2024

"Yo this one genocidal old guy can carry more pizza boxes than the other genocidal old guy!"



How the fuck is America a real place? https://t.co/lgGZeOl28h — Commie Witch ☭🇨🇺🇵🇸🏳️‍⚧️☭ (@57RatsInCoat) January 15, 2024

It remains unseen whether Trump’s pizza-carrying abilities will have any influence on the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has an overwhelming lead in the polls in Iowa and remains the party’s favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, with the Iowa caucuses kicking off the voting tonight.