Where did Trump get the phrase ‘Swamp the Vote’?

Former President Donald Trump launched a new campaign initiative, “Swamp the Vote” to push his supporters to partake in two strategies he eschewed in 2020.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday began a new effort that encourages voters to utilize mail-in and early voting, two methods that the former president repeatedly claimed were rife for cheating both before and after his 2020 election loss.

Today we launched Swamp The Vote USA. Whether you vote absentee, by mail, early in person, or on Election Day—We will Secure Your Vote. JUST VOTE! They are all good options. The way to win is to Swamp Them with Votes!



Go to https://t.co/zha3Lfxw5H to request your ballot or… pic.twitter.com/gmzjxN5s9u — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 5, 2024

During a video announcement, Trump argued that the only way to beat the Democratic Party was to “swamp them with votes” so “they can’t cheat.”

“You need to make a plan, register, and vote any way possible,” Trump said.

But it turns out this isn’t the first time the phrase “Swamp the Vote” has been used.

In November of last year, Republican Kari Lake, who many believe is a top pick for Trump’s vice president, used the phrase at a rally for the former president.

“We are gonna SWAMP the vote”: Kari Lake @KariLake predicts “massive” voter turnout in 2024



Watch Trump's rally LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/BlshsrWxFr pic.twitter.com/mrAi325gLB — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 9, 2023

Among those in the running for Trump’s vice president include Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

But while the phrase appears to have been first uttered by Lake, it doesn’t necessarily indicate she is in line for anything.

She was once a front-runner for Trump, but Lake has reportedly been tossed off the list in recent weeks, according to the Washington Post.

Despite Lake’s support of Trump, the former president, according to five unnamed sources close to the campaign, is concerned that Lake will bring him down if she loses in the Arizona Senate primary.

However, he may have heard it from her. The report also claims Trump has complained that she’s been hanging around his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago too much.

Trump is expected to pick his running mate soon, ahead of the Republican National Convention in July. Arizona’s senate primary is in August.

Lake’s supporters appear to not have given up hope, though. Her social media accounts continue to be bombarded by supporters who are hopeful she is still in the running.

