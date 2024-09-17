Rapper Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, was indicted today by the federal government on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The indictment comes months after multiple alleged victims pressed civil charges against Combs.

Included in the indictment were descriptions of “freak offs” that Combs orchestrated, wherein he would force his victims to compete by having sex with sex workers in front of him.

Many online are disgusted and baffled by the practice, which includes numerous illegal activities.

What were Diddy’s ‘freak offs’?

“Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that COMBS arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded,” the indictment states. “Freak Offs occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days… COMBS distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant.”

And in a press conference today, U.S. Attorney Damien Williams said that federal officers “seized evidence of the freak offs,” which included guns, over a thousand bottles of baby oil, and recordings of the incidents that show multiple victims.

Reactions to the “freak offs” range from confusion to horror.

“Did I just hear that Diddy would have victims engage in ‘freak offs’ and they found 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his house,” an X user tweeted alongside a GIF of a surprised looking Steph Curry.

Did I just hear that Diddy would have victims engage in “freak offs” and they found 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his house pic.twitter.com/XSynaEurlQ — Paulos (@LoswitheMos) September 17, 2024

“Diddy was legit a fucking devil bro,” another person tweeted.

“Freak Offs occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, During Freak Offs, COMBS distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant.” This nigga Diddy was legit a fucking devil bro, — babalawo saint 🎟️ (@notsaintjon18) September 17, 2024

“Seeing it in black and white like this is really, unbelievable. Supplies, sex workers, stalking, trafficking, lube, supplying IV fluids? This is diabolical,” another X user said. “I hate that he hurt so many people who were probably just trying to be famous or successful and needed to make money.”

Others joked that Combs’ parties must have been unmatched—which some X users shut down immediately given the gravity of the subject matter.

“‘Freak offs’ were highly orchestrated [sexual assault] parties. If consent and safety were involved they wouldn’t need to be secret,” an X user tweeted about Diddy. “Please take this seriously.”

