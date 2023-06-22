DeSantis’ new Star Wars attack on Trump omits scene were Trump kills him

Has anyone on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) team seen all of Star Wars?

That’s the question on the minds of some after DeSantis’ political action committee Never Back Down—previously seen mailing porn to people—posted an edited video of the governor and former President Donald Trump in the roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in the climactic scene of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

“You were the chosen one. It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them,” Obi-Wan DeSantis says, implying that Trump had lost his way as an America first hardline Republican. In recent months, as his presidential campaign ramped up, DeSantis has attacked Trump from the right, criticizing him on everything from immigration to his COVID-19 policies.

It concludes with Trump screaming “I hate you.”

That’s all well and good in the vacuum of the 22-second video, but nothing online lives without context (and obsessive fandoms), which meant people were swift to note what would happen if you extrapolated further.

After leaving Trump for dead (defeating him in a CPAC straw poll or something), instead of ascending to power (the presidency), DeSantis would actually flee to the galaxy’s largest cesspool of scum and villainy, home to its worst bars (gonna assume Panama City) and hide as a wrecked shell of his former while Trump ascended to absolute power and murdered him (defeated him in the 2024 primary).

To go even further (why not?), right before dying, DeSantis would dedicate himself to teaching the art of MAGA to Trump’s son (Barron or Don Jr., dealer’s choice), who would then become the most powerful being in the country (president in Don Jr.’s case, or the world’s tallest TikTok influencer in Barron’s).

“Watch the next four movies please lol,” wrote one user.

Anyway, good meme.